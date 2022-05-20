Headline News

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

Driver getting instruction on how to tow a trailer

RED Driver Risk Management is inaugural member of Government towing training scheme

Friday, May 20, 2022 - 06:01
No Comments
1,230 Views
Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

RED Driver Risk Management has been made an inaugural member of the Government’s new safe towing scheme, intended to give businesses accredited training for drivers who tow.

The new DVSA-backed scheme replaces the mandatory B+E test to tow a trailer or caravan, which the Government withdrew in December 2021, with a new syllabus and set of standards to be adopted by professional training organisations such as RED.

Seb Goldin, RED DRM’s CEO said: “We are delighted to be among the first providers in the country to adopt the new standard of trailer towing and this proves our commitment to helping businesses throughout the UK achieve the best standards for their drivers.”

Towing training Announcing the new scheme, Baroness Vere of Norbiton, Minister for Roads, Buses and Places, commented: “Towing safely is an important issue and I urge drivers to access the training to help keep Britain’s roads safe.

“The new accreditation scheme will help them to get targeted training and improve their driving skills.

“I want to thank the trailer training industry, stakeholders and our partners for their commitment and support in developing this training scheme over the past few months.”

RED DRM has been at the forefront of the campaign to ensure that towing safety standards and skills did not drop after the scrapping of the mandatory test, and Goldin added: “It is important that drivers who are new to towing and those who tow regularly receive accredited training to make sure they have the skills and knowledge to tow safely.

“That there is now a new scheme in place will be a relief to many fleets who tow trailers and equipment for work, and we are pleased that the Government and the DVSA understood the necessity to put in place a new scheme.”

Paul Spink, Development Director for Skills for Logistics, the body which accredits the scheme, added: “The DVSA has provided official recognition of the Skills for Logistics B+E accreditation scheme to accredit training centres and trainers and provide quality assurance and certification. We are proud to be associated with and supporting RED, who are at the forefront of road safety.”

Trainers such as RED DRM will be running courses to suit every level of ability, including:

  • Towing for the first time
  • Returning to towing after a break
  • Towing larger trailers
  • Refreshing and formalising driver skills if they already regularly tow.

Expert approved organisations such as RED DRM must all follow the learning to drive a car and trailer syllabus, which the DVSA has developed with industry experts.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Cygnet Healthcare minibus

Cygnet Healthcare praises Fleet Evolution

May 20, 2022No Comments

Award-winning healthcare specialist Cygnet Healthcare has praised EV salary sacrifice and fleet management specialist, Fleet Evolution, for providing an array of niche fleet services to its specialist

IVECO T-WAY driving through a puddle

IVECO T-Way wins prestigiou...

The IVECO T-Way has won the coveted iF DESIGN

May 20, 2022
UEV Front

Lunaz Applied Technologies ...

Ahead of a landmark nationwide roll-out of industrial upcycled

May 19, 2022

1000 miles of charging incl...

GRIDSERVE Car Leasing, the electric car and charging specialist,

May 19, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    May 12, 20226,216 Views
    Digital crime by an anonymous hacker

    Cyber security warning for fle...

    According to government data, the

    May 12, 20225,904 Views
    Car Share

    Young people don’t want to o...

    Most OEMs are working overtime

    May 12, 20225,778 Views

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks demonstra...

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks underlined its technological

    May 16, 20224,236 Views
    Connected trucks

    What does the future of transp...

    In 2022, we are living

    May 13, 20223,816 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021243,018 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,560 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,796 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202233,588 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202129,382 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing