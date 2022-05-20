RED Driver Risk Management is inaugural member of Government towing training scheme

RED Driver Risk Management has been made an inaugural member of the Government’s new safe towing scheme, intended to give businesses accredited training for drivers who tow.
The new DVSA-backed scheme replaces the mandatory B+E test to tow a trailer or caravan, which the Government withdrew in December 2021, with a new syllabus and set of standards to be adopted by professional training organisations such as RED.
Seb Goldin, RED DRM’s CEO said: “We are delighted to be among the first providers in the country to adopt the new standard of trailer towing and this proves our commitment to helping businesses throughout the UK achieve the best standards for their drivers.”
Announcing the new scheme, Baroness Vere of Norbiton, Minister for Roads, Buses and Places, commented: “Towing safely is an important issue and I urge drivers to access the training to help keep Britain’s roads safe.
“The new accreditation scheme will help them to get targeted training and improve their driving skills.
“I want to thank the trailer training industry, stakeholders and our partners for their commitment and support in developing this training scheme over the past few months.”
RED DRM has been at the forefront of the campaign to ensure that towing safety standards and skills did not drop after the scrapping of the mandatory test, and Goldin added: “It is important that drivers who are new to towing and those who tow regularly receive accredited training to make sure they have the skills and knowledge to tow safely.
“That there is now a new scheme in place will be a relief to many fleets who tow trailers and equipment for work, and we are pleased that the Government and the DVSA understood the necessity to put in place a new scheme.”
Paul Spink, Development Director for Skills for Logistics, the body which accredits the scheme, added: “The DVSA has provided official recognition of the Skills for Logistics B+E accreditation scheme to accredit training centres and trainers and provide quality assurance and certification. We are proud to be associated with and supporting RED, who are at the forefront of road safety.”
Trainers such as RED DRM will be running courses to suit every level of ability, including:
- Towing for the first time
- Returning to towing after a break
- Towing larger trailers
- Refreshing and formalising driver skills if they already regularly tow.
Expert approved organisations such as RED DRM must all follow the learning to drive a car and trailer syllabus, which the DVSA has developed with industry experts.