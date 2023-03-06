RAC Connected partners with Exeros

RAC Connected is enhancing its offer to business fleets by partnering with market-leading smart camera systems provider Exeros Technologies to further protect drivers and vehicles.
Customers can choose from multiple camera systems which capture forward and rear views from vehicles to ones that live-stream, monitor drivers’ gestures using artificial intelligence (AI) technology for signs of fatigue or distraction, and provide full security CCTV.
There is also the option to include advanced driver assistance systems which prevent accidents by scanning the road ahead for vehicles, pedestrians and other road users as well alerting the driver if they stray from their lane.
Every camera system is integrated into the RAC Connected Platform which means fleet managers can be notified about incidents with minutes of them occurring. The combination of dashcam footage, AI driver gesture monitoring and telematics data provides fleet managers with a powerful understanding of any incident which may occur.
Exeros cameras, which have been fitted to RAC patrol vans since 2017, start recording as soon as a vehicle’s engine is turned on. If a driving event occurs, such as rapid acceleration, harsh braking or a collision, the system reviews the footage and classifies it as low-risk, high-risk or a collision which prevents fleet managers having to sift through hours of video footage. They are then easily able to review and download the footage from the RAC Connected portal.
The in-cab driver fatigue system works via a camera which can monitor the driver’s face for signs of tiredness and distraction through changes to head position, gaze, eyelids and mouth. This smart solution acts as a co-pilot for drivers. If anything concerning is detected such as yawning, eyes closing, using a handheld phone or smoking, an audible warning is sounded to the driver so that they can regain their concentration.
In addition, the partnership will see RAC Connected telematics solutions offered with Exeros products in all its sales channels including OEM, Tier 1, SME and channel.
RAC Connected head Nigel Humpherson said: “Having Exeros Technologies’ smart camera systems completely integrated with our market-leading telematics solutions is a massive step as we are now able to offer our clients far greater insight into their fleets as well as protecting their drivers from the dangers of tiredness and distraction.
“RAC Connected already gives fleet managers a host of information including collision detection alerts and data on vehicle health and driver behaviour, but the addition of state-of-the-art external and interior camera technology adds another dimension, particularly as everything is available in the easy-to-access RAC Connected portal and app.
“Customers – large and small – are able to take advantage of any or all of the Exeros systems from a front-facing camera right through to a full CCTV security or preventative safety features such as advanced driver assistance or AI driver gesture monitoring systems.
“As Exeros dash cams have been fitted to every RAC patrol for six years, we have complete trust and understanding in just how effective they are in saving time and money.”
Exeros Technologies CEO Jay Biring added: “Fleet companies until now have had to ‘settle’ for functionality in combined video-telematics platforms with features often unavailable or not quite right.
“The RAC Connected platform already provides incredibly rich data for its customers. Pooling decades of experience between both companies to create this new powerful solution was a great decision.
“Customers will benefit from a best-in-class video-telematics solution with new functionality that is incredibly powerful whilst being incredibly easy to use.”