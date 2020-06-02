Headline News

OSRAM LEDriving® lights help keep the country moving forward

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 - 07:28
A specialist range of LED driving and working lights from OSRAM is helping commercial vehicles (CV) transport essential items safely through the night thanks to their intense levels of illumination.

With around 605,393 trucks currently on UK roads, the CV market is playing a major role in transporting in-demand items during these unprecedented times, moving 98% of all food and agricultural products, with 89% of goods transported by land and moved directly by road in Great Britain.

Launched by automotive OE lighting specialist, OSRAM, the LEDriving® driving and working lights range offers a variety of performances, shapes and beam patterns, with various illumination profiles including spot, wide and combo.

The lights enable drivers to see better and be seen better. During the day, the ‘position light’ function will highlight the truck’s presence, and at night, the additional high beam function improves far-field visibility whilst warning others of the truck’s approach.

The newly added VX range of reversing lights can also provide increased vision when backing up.

There are four series to choose from: Multifunctional, Functional, Slim and Value, with a total of 14 lights in the range. This includes three LEDriving® working lights within the Multifunctional series, which have been specially designed for off-road applications, allowing work to continue into the night.

With high-beam and LED front positioning functionality, the OSRAM Multifunctional Series (MX) combines power with practicality, while the Functional Series (FX) provides a fully ECE compliant auxiliary high beam and the choice between two high beam patterns for improved far- and near-field illumination of up to 450 metres.

OSRAMThere is also the option of the Slim Series (SX), which offers auxiliary high beam applications that are designed with a slim and compact housing, allowing for easy mounting.

Finally, the Value Series (VX) reversing lights have been specially designed to offer proven quality. They have a light-weight design thanks to the thermal plastic housing, with an unbreakable polycarbonate lens.

Designed with safety in mind, the specialist technology will light up the darkest of environments, and the uniform light distribution provides a clear view across the entire width of the road, helping CV drivers to focus on longer drives and when making those important deliveries.

Robust and compact, they combine extremely high optic efficiency with even light distribution. A glare-reducing reflector design redirects LED light to improve visibility for increased road safety, even during compromised daylight.

All OSRAM LEDriving® driving and working lights are rigorously tested under the most extreme environmental conditions to ensure premium quality light for any situation.

This includes testing for competence in the field of environmental simulation according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025; fully adhering to ECE regulations; light measurement to ensure high performance; vibration and shock testing to check for mechanical robustness; water resistance testing, achieving the highest IP protection class, IP4X; dust resistance testing, classifying as IP5X and IP6X; and salt spray testing to prevent chemical corrosion.

All the products in the range come with a five-year OSRAM guarantee, providing customers with complete reassurance.

OSRAM LEDriving® lights are available for 12V and 24V vehicles and are ECE compliant, providing premium style and performance.

