VodaFone
Headline News

Advanced Driver Training

Trainee driver under instruction

HGV skills bootcamps need a realistic timeframe to succeed

Thursday, October 21, 2021 - 07:14
No Comments
750 Views
Advanced Driver Training, Driver Shortage, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

As part of UKHaulier’s response to the National Skills Fund consultation, they made the case for opening up Skills Bootcamps to foundation level (1 and 2, roughly GCSE level) qualifications, specifically HGV.

They welcomed the announcement of the HGV Skills Bootcamps. These bootcamps offer an excellent alternative to apprenticeships, they’re up to 16 weeks long and, in the case of HGV driver training, will provide funding for whichever licence is required.

Given that the bootcamps are not likely to start until December, the current two licence route to C+E would have ended by then. They can be utilised for unemployed people to retrain, or for employees to upskill. However, a 30% employer contribution will be required.

Bootcamp signSo far so good.

The problem is that the HGV Skills Bootcamp has a cut-off date. All learning must be completed by the end of March. Given that the procurement of training providers won’t be completed until November, it’s likely the first learners won’t start until December.

With Christmas breaks, delays at DVLA and then the booking of the DVSA test (which in some areas is still taking 12 weeks), ensuring that all training is completed by the end of March is a tough ask.

The gamble for a training provider is that they won’t receive all the funding until the learner has completed the course. If learners don’t start until January, that only gives them 12 weeks so it’s highly likely this will run over, and that’s without factoring in retests.

Their view is that they understand that this is being set up as a pilot and the sector desperately needs this, but the timeframes need to be realistic.

The HGV Skills Bootcamp should not be a time restricted offer, it should be a long-term solution to the driver shortage with a bus/coach sibling alongside it.

Source: UKHaulier

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

CGI view of West Midlands Gigafactory

West Midlands Gigafactory, the largest in the...

Oct 21, 2021No Comments

West Midlands Gigafactory, a public private joint venture between Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport Ltd, has today unveiled further plans to develop the UK’s largest battery

RHA accused of causing the fuel crisis

Hauliers hit back at Europa...

Hauliers are accusing Europa Worldwide chief executive Andrew Baxter

Oct 21, 2021
Trucks waiting at Dover

‘Don’t let cabotage...

The RHA is shocked and disappointed by the Government

Oct 21, 2021
DPD van with cameras attached

Wayve & DPD launch a F...

Wayve, the London-based company pioneering deep learning for autonomous

Oct 20, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021219,366 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021132,318 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201973,644 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201838,532 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201836,228 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing