Air Commodore ‘impressed’ by Greater Manchester veterans’ charity

The Ministry of Defence’s Air Commodore visited local veterans’ charity, Veterans into Logistics at the Muller Dairies site in Manchester this week, to see how the charity mentors and trains veterans into new careers as HGV drivers once they have left the military.
Air Commodore David Tait MBE, Head of Training, Education, Skills, Recruiting and Resettlement was invited by Veterans into Logistics CEO and former Airborne Gunner, Darren Wright.
He was introduced to two veterans, David and Reece who the charity is currently supporting, to hear first-hand how Veterans into Logistics is making a difference to their lives. The charity has secured a place in ex-military supported accommodation for David, where he will be offered support to rebuild his life, and when he is ready, Veterans into Logistics will offer him HGV driving training. Reece has full-time employment agreed with Muller after he completes his driving assessment later this week and becomes a fully qualified HGV driver.
Darren Wright said: “We would like to thank the Air Commodore for coming to visit us and meeting veterans currently undergoing our training. Our mission is to reduce unemployment and homelessness amongst the ex-military community. Once veterans have their licence, we can support them into employment, providing structure, stability and financial security.”
Air Commodore David Tait said: “You can be rightly proud of what you have achieved. The links you have forged have made for a force for good and I really enjoyed meeting all of their representatives. Muller seem to be really onside, and I was very impressed with the support they were providing, through the pathway you have created together.
“Most of all, I was really pleased that I was able to meet with David and Reece. For me, it was a sobering reminder that society can allow people who have served their country to fall upon hard times. What you have done and are doing to help them is nothing short of inspirational and you should take great pride in your achievements.”
If you are ex-military and interested in a career in logistics, please contact Veterans into Logistics for advice and support.