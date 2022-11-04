VodaFone
Headline News

Driver Shortage

Air Commodore ‘impressed’ by Greater Manchester veterans’ charity

Friday, November 4, 2022 - 07:23
No Comments
1,524 Views
Driver Shortage, Driver Training/Safety, General News, HGV Driver Training, News, Newsletter, Top News

The Ministry of Defence’s Air Commodore visited local veterans’ charity, Veterans into Logistics at the Muller Dairies site in Manchester this week, to see how the charity mentors and trains veterans into new careers as HGV drivers once they have left the military.

Air Commodore David Tait MBE, Head of Training, Education, Skills, Recruiting and Resettlement was invited by Veterans into Logistics CEO and former Airborne Gunner, Darren Wright.

Veterans into LogisticsHe was introduced to two veterans, David and Reece who the charity is currently supporting, to hear first-hand how Veterans into Logistics is making a difference to their lives. The charity has secured a place in ex-military supported accommodation for David, where he will be offered support to rebuild his life, and when he is ready, Veterans into Logistics will offer him HGV driving training. Reece has full-time employment agreed with Muller after he completes his driving assessment later this week and becomes a fully qualified HGV driver.

Darren Wright said: “We would like to thank the Air Commodore for coming to visit us and meeting veterans currently undergoing our training. Our mission is to reduce unemployment and homelessness amongst the ex-military community. Once veterans have their licence, we can support them into employment, providing structure, stability and financial security.”

Air Commodore David Tait said: “You can be rightly proud of what you have achieved. The links you have forged have made for a force for good and I really enjoyed meeting all of their representatives. Muller seem to be really onside, and I was very impressed with the support they were providing, through the pathway you have created together.

“Most of all, I was really pleased that I was able to meet with David and Reece. For me, it was a sobering reminder that society can allow people who have served their country to fall upon hard times. What you have done and are doing to help them is nothing short of inspirational and you should take great pride in your achievements.”

If you are ex-military and interested in a career in logistics, please contact Veterans into Logistics for advice and support.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Fleet owners should expect increased pressure...

Nov 04, 2022No Comments

Today (Monday 31st October 2022), Shell and Deloitte released new research revealing that more than two thirds (68%) of fleet owners expect the pressure to decarbonise –

EMG UK Move to HVO Fuel Sla...

Europe’s leading broadcast service provider EMG today announced that

Nov 04, 2022

Octopus Energy Generation f...

Octopus Energy Generation today announces its first investment in

Nov 03, 2022

TP Niven puts total trust i...

Transport and storage specialist TP Niven is now operating

Nov 03, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Can gamification improve fleet...

    Using the ‘challenge-and-reward’ qualities of

    Oct 26, 202213,626 Views
    Lorries in traffic

    Is a salary spike saving the U...

    Since Brexit, it’s no secret

    Oct 27, 202212,498 Views
    Ford Fiesta

    The end of the road for the Fo...

    Ford is set to axe

    Oct 27, 202211,628 Views
    BMW i7

    Williams BMW i7 Debut at Manch...

    Williams, the prestigious automotive retailer,

    Oct 28, 202211,124 Views

    Acklea introduces UK’s first...

    Traffic management vehicle specialist Acklea

    Nov 01, 20225,730 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202184,738 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202274,676 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202165,472 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202262,256 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202156,778 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing