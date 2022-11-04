Fleet owners should expect increased pressure to decarbonise

Today (Monday 31st October 2022), Shell and Deloitte released new research revealing that more than two thirds (68%) of fleet owners expect the pressure to decarbonise – from regulators, customers and employees – to increase over time. The research also reveals that fleet owners across the globe see the decarbonisation of their fleets as an integral, yet complex and overwhelming, task with almost half (46%) citing no decarbonisation targets or uncertainty around how existing targets translate to their fleet.[1]
Featuring insights drawn from more than 150 fleet executives and experts in 12 markets across the globe, “Navigating Fleet Decarbonisation: A guide to driving a successful transition” examines the current decarbonisation landscape for delivery, operational and professional fleets. It outlines the case for change and provides a practical guide with tools and frameworks for businesses to successfully meet their net-zero emissions targets.
Additionally, the research found that three quarters (75%) of fleet owners have already implemented at least one solution to reduce emissions.[2] However, almost half (46%) of survey respondents cited restrictive operations – such as staffing, systems and current duty cycles – as a major barrier to deploying their decarbonisation strategy.[3] For example, one survey respondent said they had to pause their transition for six months due to organisational challenges.
With businesses facing increasing pressure to decarbonise, driving a reduction in emissions in the near-to-mid-term period will be critical. Therefore, the report suggests fleet owners should explore all available, new solutions – including transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) which presents a clear path to zero emissions.
Shell and Deloitte have created a set of practical tools and frameworks in response to the challenges and insights shared by fleet owners in the report. These frameworks can be used by businesses to develop their decarbonisation strategy, acting as a series of considerations to support decision making and drive stakeholder engagement:
- Accelerate to Zero Roadmap – provides a clear framework for fleets to navigate the decarbonisation transition and determine the different steps required to ensure a holistic, fully integrated approach to zero emissions fleet operations.
- Organisational Readiness Toolset – considers the organisation’s maturity across a series of internal decarbonisation success factors, offering guidance on how to identify and potentially mitigate organisational challenges related to strategy, governance, people, technology, process, assets and infrastructure.
- EV transition Toolset – helps fleet owners navigate the complexity of rapidly changing markets by making more effective decisions to achieve their EV transition goals.
Giorgio Delpiano, Senior Vice President, Shell Fleet Solutions and E-Mobility, said: “Tackling climate change by driving emissions reduction is an urgent challenge. As a result, today’s fleet businesses are facing increasing pressure to decarbonise – from regulators, customers and employees.
“We designed this report with Deloitte to better understand the key barriers our customers are facing, and to provide fleet owners with a set of tools and frameworks that aim to support decision making as they navigate both the challenges and opportunities ahead. At Shell Fleet Solutions, we are committed to being a key decarbonisation partner for our customers because, by helping them to achieve sustainable growth, we can help the industry to meet its net-zero ambitions.”
Matthew Guest, Partner, Deloitte, said: “Although the fleet market is rapidly changing, and the decision-making environment remains complex – the opportunity for all fleets to decarbonise exists today, no matter what stage you are in your journey.
“This is why we partnered with Shell to develop a practical guide of essential tools and frameworks in the Navigating Fleet Decarbonisation report, to function as a foundation – helping fleet owners understand the preliminary steps needed to support the successful delivery of a decarbonisation strategy. That is also why we are working to electrify our own vehicle fleet as part of our WorldClimate programme,” Matthew continued.
