Headline News

Fleet driver training ‘shouldn’t be a tick box exercise’

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 09:29
No Comments
1,110 Views
Advanced Driver Training, Driver Safety, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

A leading fleet training organisation is calling on passenger transport operators to ensure they have regular, effective professional driver training in place for drivers.

Fleet driver trainingRED Driver Risk Management made the call on the back of a number of high-profile incidents, the most recent of which saw pupils seriously injured when a school bus was involved in a collision at Winchester in Hampshire.

RED says fleet operators need to implement better training policies, reducing the reliance on popular ‘tick-box’ telematics and e-learning – warning that a lack of training in person often leads to poorly equipped drivers.

Andy Neale, head of RED’s risk management division, said: “You can’t just be a passenger and expect professional drivers to keep up to the high standards required without the correct training regime in place.

“And you can’t just rely on e-learning systems to provide the level of training needed; drivers are not computers, and this shouldn’t be a tick box exercise when lives are at stake.”

RED adds that the Covid-19 pandemic has placed increased pressures on professional and commercial drivers, whether delivering online shopping or driving school buses.

Mr Neale added: “It is essential the appropriate, tailored training is put in place by all companies and fleet operators.

“Not only does it help ensure the safety of all other road users, passengers and drivers, but it also massively reduces the running costs of fleets, decreases stress levels and improves employee well-being.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Auto Windscreens

Auto Windscreens supports Association of Flee...

Sep 21, 2020No Comments

Auto Windscreens has announced its membership of the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP), further cementing its support of the industry. Launched earlier this year (March), the AFP

ArrowXL

ArrowXL launches national r...

Leading two-person home delivery company ArrowXL is expanding its

Sep 21, 2020
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehic...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is supporting the revised HIP and

Sep 21, 2020
Hitachi

Hitachi affirms its commitm...

Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions (HCVS),  a division of Hitachi

Sep 21, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201921,624 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201919,194 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,414 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201917,766 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201817,724 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing