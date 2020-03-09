Headline News

Stronger legislation needed to improve fleet safety

Monday, March 9, 2020 - 09:43
A new report stresses the urgent need to address the number of deaths and injuries caused by vehicles being driven for work purposes and improve fleet safety.

The report, co-launched by a group of global agencies earlier this month, calls on governments and employers to step up and put road safety first – in order to manage work-related road injury risk.

The report recommends governments strengthen legislation relating to organisations operating vehicles and their drivers – while also improving data collection regarding work-related crashes and their causes.

Fleet operators are encouraged to implement policies and procedures to manage road risk, to be applied to both their own workforce and fleet, and when procuring road transport services.

In his preface to the report, Etienne Krug, director at the World Health Organisation, said: “I hope this report will play a valuable contribution to strengthen action on work-related road safety.

“I urge governments and organisations to read it and implement urgent actions to save lives.”

One of the agencies behind the report is Brake’s Global Fleet Champions – a non-for-profit initiative which provides organisations with resources to help them manage occupational road risk.

The report was co-authored by Mary Williams OBE, chief executive of Brake, who says road safety needs to be at the heart of business decisions.

Mary Williams said: “This vital report is the first international report of its kind uniting voices in proclaiming the urgent need to address deaths and injuries on roads caused by a vehicle being driven for work purposes, which are a significant proportion of casualties on roads.

“Governments and employers need to step up urgently and take action, putting road safety centre stage of business decisions and occupational safety and sustainability reporting.”

