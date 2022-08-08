Breakdown warning triangles neither ‘safe or realistic’

Alternative high visibility options are “urgently needed” to warn other road users of broken down vehicles and prevent serious collisions.
That’s according to the entrepreneur behind the ‘Be Seen Screen’ – a bright, reflective warning sign that can be fixed to the rear windscreen or boot of a vehicle in the event of a breakdown.
Richard Edwards believes the product should replace the traditional warning triangle, which has become “inadequate”, especially on busy roads and motorways.
Richard points to Spain, where in July 2021, a new law was introduced allowing flashing emergency lights to highlight broken down vehicles.
This came on the back of data showing 28 people were killed while putting out the triangles in 2019 and 2020, Richard says.
He believes changes to the Highway Code, introduced earlier this year, should have featured something similar.
Richard said: “While the amendments focus on the needs of people walking, cycling and riding horses they have completely failed to acknowledge the inadequacy of the warning triangle for all drivers if their vehicle breaks down, especially on busy roads and motorways.
“Alternative high visibility options are urgently needed to warn other road users of a broken down vehicle to help reduce the risk of accidents.
“In Spain they now acknowledge that people are putting themselves at risk by using warning triangles after a vehicle breakdown. In due time I’m sure other European countries will follow.
“As far as I am aware we don’t have reliable figures for how many people are injured or even killed in the UK while putting out warning triangles, but they certainly aren’t a safe or realistic option for today’s road conditions.”