Headline News

10,000 instances of tailgating spotted in just two weeks

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 07:49
No Comments
1,452 Views
Driver Safety, Driver Training/Safety, General News, Motorway Driving, News, Newsletter, Road Rage, Top News, Traffic Offences

Almost 10,000 vehicles were caught tailgating in the first two weeks of new cameras being tested to clamp down on the offence.

Highways England and police have joined forces to tackle the offence which is a factor in around one in eight casualties on England’s motorways and major A roads.

Soon, motorists caught tailgating can expect to receive letters advising them they were too close to another vehicle and highlighting the dangers of not leaving safe braking distances.

The clear message – stay safe, stay back! – comes as new footage shows the reality of tailgating.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety Jeremy Philips said: “These new cameras have, sadly, highlighted just how many people are driving too close on our roads.

“We understand that most tailgating is unintentional by drivers who are simply unaware they are dangerously invading someone else’s space. But not leaving enough space between you and the vehicle in front can be very frightening and intimidating – it could also prove fatal.

“We are trialling the new cameras to make drivers aware of their behaviour and encourage better driving. We are also using the Space Invader video game character as a quick reminder to drivers of the risks of tailgating. Our message is simple – Don’t be a Space Invader, Stay safe, stay back.”

Today motorist Caroline Layton, a data and intelligence analyst for Highways England, has told how she feared her small car was going to be hit and ‘crushed’ as a lorry loomed up behind her in the motorway roadworks.

She was travelling within the speed limit through roadworks on the M27 when a lorry approached and was ‘getting closer and closer’. Footage captured on her rear dash cam shows the lorry just feet away from her car with the driver flashing his lights and gesticulating at her before he eventually indicates and overtakes her.

Watch footage of a HGV driver dangerously close to Caroline Layton’s Vauxhall Corsa

Caroline was driving through roadworks on the M27, near junction 4, after finishing work.

She said: “He came up really close, just a couple of metres behind. I thought I had to slow down because if it hit me at 50mph I would be crushed.

“This was very intimidating behaviour and likely to cause a crash and serious injury. If anyone had stopped in front of me he would have gone into the back of my car and I would have been sandwiched in the middle.

“From the driver’s seat, all I could see in my rear-view mirror was the lorry’s grill.”

tailgating

Caroline Layton who captured a terrifying incident of tailgating on her dashcam

She added: “Although this was the worst incident I have encountered, I have seen a lot of tailgating and it isn’t just lorries, all types of vehicle.”

More than 130 people killed or seriously injured in incidents involving people driving too close in 2018.

A survey for Highways England found that while more than a quarter of drivers admitted to tailgating, nearly nine in 10 people say they have either been tailgated or seen it.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: “When people think of the causes of road accidents, tailgating probably isn’t one of them, but it’s one that can have dangerous repercussions. Highways England’s innovative plans are already showing how serious and reckless this behaviour is, and through this campaign I hope we see tailgating drop, making our roads, already some of the safest in the world, safer still.”

Pc Dave Lee of Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team who are supporting the trial, said: “Motorists who experience tailgating can often feel intimidated and put under pressure to increase their speed in a bid to create more space between them and the offending vehicle.

“However, we have seen first-hand the devastating consequences which tailgating can cause. People who carry out this extremely dangerous behaviour are not just putting themselves at risk, but the lives of other road users.

“Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our county’s road network remains a policing priority for the Force, which is why it is important to work with our partners on such campaigns in a bid to save lives by making our roads safer.”

Highways England has been working with infrastructure consultancy AECOM on the cameras.

Highways England has a dedicated webpage where drivers can find more information about tailgating and what they can do to stay safe.

 

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Land Rover Defender

Original Land Rover Defender silhouette lives...

Nov 04, 2020No Comments

Land Rover has given Bowler permission to produce vehicles using the classic Defender shape in the next phase of development for the UK-based manufacturer of all-terrain performance

ADT

Amey extends partnership wi...

Amey, a leading public service provider, has awarded a

Nov 04, 2020
lockdown

Former police chief backs w...

As lockdown looms a community-minded group is offering pro-active

Nov 04, 2020
LEVC

LEVC VN5 electric van start...

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces the start

Nov 03, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201932,478 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201931,692 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201922,320 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201920,448 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201820,430 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing