Headline News

DAF

DAF Night Lock

All-new Night Lock for New Generation DAF trucks

Monday, July 4, 2022 - 10:18
No Comments
690 Views
DAF, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

DAF has introduced a unique DAF Night Lock for its New Generation DAF truck series. The Night Lock can be specified on any new XF, XG and XG⁺ and is also available as a retrofit solution through all official DAF dealers.

The new DAF Night Lock is perfectly integrated in the door panel of the new XF, XG and XG⁺ trucks, the International Truck of the Year 2022. The mechanical lock makes use of both the handrail and the robust structure of the door, in which the necessary reinforcements are already factory-installed.

DAF Night LockThe DAF Night Lock consists of a steel panel in the colour of the cab trim and features a rocker switch. When activated, the panel slides down to connect with the robust handrail. This blocks the door and prevents intruders from entering the cab. A red indicator clearly shows that the DAF Night Lock has been activated. To ensure the driver can instantly exit the cab in case of an emergency, a single press on the rocker switch is sufficient to disengage the lock.

Extensive tests have shown that the new DAF Night Lock can withstand forces up to 150% greater than any other similar system on the market. As a result, when fitted with a DAF Night Lock the doors of the New Generation XF, XG and XG+ cannot even be broken open with a crowbar.

A special sticker on the door handles indicates the presence of a DAF Night Lock.

For DAF Trucks, the safety and well-being of drivers is of the highest importance. That is why, in 2008, DAF was the first to introduce a Night Lock for optimum driver protection. The new DAF Night Lock is not only seamlessly integrated into the door but is also even more robust and easier to use.

The new DAF Night Lock for the New Generation DAF is now available for ordering at DAF dealers.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

MAN TGX

New Generation MAN TGXs to deliver food acros...

Jul 04, 2022No Comments

Samworth Brothers has received new New Generation MAN TGX tractor units as it aims to improve fuel efficiency, uptime and drivers’ experience. The major food manufacturer’s temperature-controlled

Latest DVLA figures confirm...

Licence Check has been officially confirmed in the Driver

Jul 04, 2022
Electric truck being charged

Now cheaper to charge an el...

The case for moving to electric trucks has become

Jul 04, 2022
Driver being breathalysed

Police Scotland launch drin...

With Police Scotland set to launch their Summer drink

Jul 04, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    mobile phone

    What the UK’s new mobile pho...

    Fleet managers and drivers are

    Jun 28, 20229,672 Views
    Tevva Hydrogen Electric HGV

    UK gets first hydrogen electri...

    Electric and hydrogen truck pioneer

    Jun 30, 20226,570 Views
    electric mixer truck

    Tarmac orders UK’s first bat...

    Tarmac has placed an order

    Jun 28, 20224,278 Views

    New employee benefit scheme ma...

    After a successful beta where

    Jun 28, 20223,924 Views
    Green Hydrogen

    Green hydrogen comes of age

    Battery driven electric trucks, despite

    Jun 27, 20223,690 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021246,204 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202170,158 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202144,562 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202237,692 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202133,678 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing