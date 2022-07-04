All-new Night Lock for New Generation DAF trucks

DAF has introduced a unique DAF Night Lock for its New Generation DAF truck series. The Night Lock can be specified on any new XF, XG and XG⁺ and is also available as a retrofit solution through all official DAF dealers.
The new DAF Night Lock is perfectly integrated in the door panel of the new XF, XG and XG⁺ trucks, the International Truck of the Year 2022. The mechanical lock makes use of both the handrail and the robust structure of the door, in which the necessary reinforcements are already factory-installed.
The DAF Night Lock consists of a steel panel in the colour of the cab trim and features a rocker switch. When activated, the panel slides down to connect with the robust handrail. This blocks the door and prevents intruders from entering the cab. A red indicator clearly shows that the DAF Night Lock has been activated. To ensure the driver can instantly exit the cab in case of an emergency, a single press on the rocker switch is sufficient to disengage the lock.
Extensive tests have shown that the new DAF Night Lock can withstand forces up to 150% greater than any other similar system on the market. As a result, when fitted with a DAF Night Lock the doors of the New Generation XF, XG and XG+ cannot even be broken open with a crowbar.
A special sticker on the door handles indicates the presence of a DAF Night Lock.
For DAF Trucks, the safety and well-being of drivers is of the highest importance. That is why, in 2008, DAF was the first to introduce a Night Lock for optimum driver protection. The new DAF Night Lock is not only seamlessly integrated into the door but is also even more robust and easier to use.
The new DAF Night Lock for the New Generation DAF is now available for ordering at DAF dealers.