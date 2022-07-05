Williams returns to CarFest North with a showstopping line up

Premium automotive retailer invites visitors to the largest family fundraising festival of the year to #FeelThePerformance with their line-up of some of the most iconic cars to touch the road.
Williams, the leading premium automotive retailer, has committed to showcasing some of the automotive industry’s finest vehicles at its return to CarFest North.
Celebrating 50 years of BMW M provides the opportunity to acknowledge iconic M models, both classic and new. The BMW M1, first designed and released in 1980, will be a show highlight. Fresh from being displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the iconic vehicle promises to be the talking point and photographic backdrop at this year’s CarFest North. With only 399 roadworthy BMW M1s ever made, they originally priced at £37,500 on debut over four decades ago. These limited-edition models will now change hands for over twenty times their original value, such is their appeal to enthusiasts. With a top speed of over 160mph and 0-62 mph time of just 5.6 seconds, it will be the go-to vehicle at the three-day festival for many who will want a long-awaited glimpse of the rare design classic.
The full range of vehicles on display will include the new all-electric BMW iX, with a driving range of over 250 miles, a MINI Electric, the highly anticipated new Range Rover with it’s on the road cost of just under £100k, alongside a BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR. The Williams stand will feature family games to win prizes including the return of the ‘Perfect Pass’ rugby game together with the Williams customer lounge offering hand finished artisan coffees.
Leading actress, Catherine Tyldesley, will be joining the Williams team on stand during the event to talk about her journey to driving electric. Cath, who recently welcomed her second child, Iris, has taken delivery of a BMW iX3 from Williams and is a convert to driving electric vehicles. Cath will participate in a Q & A session on stand with BMW product genius, Sam Cleverly, talking through some of the many questions she had about driving electric vehicles and answering audience queries on her new driving experience.
Under the theme of #FeelThePerformance, the Williams showcase will be a popular draw to visitors to the event organised by DJ Chris Evans at Bolesworth Estate in Cheshire from 22-24 July. Team members from Williams retail centres in TraffordCity Manchester, Stockport, Bolton, Rochdale, and Liverpool will be on hand to welcome visitors to the stand at the event which is divided into seven zones: CarFest, StarFest, SpaFest, The Great British FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, and AdventureFest and will be completed with a star-studded array of musical guests including McFly, Melanie C and Steps.