Headline News

Fleet Management

MAN TGX

New Generation MAN TGXs to deliver food across Britain

Monday, July 4, 2022 - 09:36
No Comments
852 Views
Fleet Management, MAN, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Samworth Brothers has received new New Generation MAN TGX tractor units as it aims to improve fuel efficiency, uptime and drivers’ experience.

The major food manufacturer’s temperature-controlled distribution specialist, Samworth Brothers Supply Chain, has taken delivery of two TGX 26.470 6×2 tractors, which feature MAN’s latest low-consumption 470hp engines, alongside a host of modern efficiency and safety features.

MAN TGX

MAN TGX

These include MAN’s Efficiency Package, EL3, with MAN Efficient Cruise 3, MAN Efficient Roll, MAN Idle speed driving and Engine idle shutdown technology, as well as the MAN Safety Pack, driver airbag, Turn Assist, Adaptive Cruse Control and Stop & Go.

Samworth Brothers Supply Chain took delivery of the vehicles following the success of a demonstrator, which impressed with its competitive fuel efficiency, uptime record and the high amount of positive driver feedback

The trucks were supplied by MAN’s Direct Sales function, while PDI and preparation was carried out by MAN Truck & Bus Nuneaton.

They join a fleet of 122 units and 240 trailers in the Samworth Brothers Supply Chain network, which has sites in Leicester, Penrith, Callington in East Cornwall, and Bristol.

The new TGXs will operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day, on nationwide distribution work, mainly pulling double-deck trailers.

Paul Marrow, Operations Director at Samworth Brothers Supply Chain, said: “With a high level of car-like comfort, driver acceptance is good, as is the high level of technology in terms of both driver safety and assistance aids.

“Fitted with Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Brake Assist and Electronic Stability Program we know these vehicles are suitably specified to ensure our drivers have a relaxing and safe environment throughout the working week.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

DAF Night Lock

All-new Night Lock for New Generation DAF tru...

Jul 04, 2022No Comments

DAF has introduced a unique DAF Night Lock for its New Generation DAF truck series. The Night Lock can be specified on any new XF, XG and

Latest DVLA figures confirm...

Licence Check has been officially confirmed in the Driver

Jul 04, 2022
Electric truck being charged

Now cheaper to charge an el...

The case for moving to electric trucks has become

Jul 04, 2022
Driver being breathalysed

Police Scotland launch drin...

With Police Scotland set to launch their Summer drink

Jul 04, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    mobile phone

    What the UK’s new mobile pho...

    Fleet managers and drivers are

    Jun 28, 20229,684 Views
    Tevva Hydrogen Electric HGV

    UK gets first hydrogen electri...

    Electric and hydrogen truck pioneer

    Jun 30, 20226,570 Views
    electric mixer truck

    Tarmac orders UK’s first bat...

    Tarmac has placed an order

    Jun 28, 20224,278 Views

    New employee benefit scheme ma...

    After a successful beta where

    Jun 28, 20223,924 Views
    Green Hydrogen

    Green hydrogen comes of age

    Battery driven electric trucks, despite

    Jun 27, 20223,690 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021246,204 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202170,158 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202144,562 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202237,692 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202133,678 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing