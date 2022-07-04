New Generation MAN TGXs to deliver food across Britain

Samworth Brothers has received new New Generation MAN TGX tractor units as it aims to improve fuel efficiency, uptime and drivers’ experience.
The major food manufacturer’s temperature-controlled distribution specialist, Samworth Brothers Supply Chain, has taken delivery of two TGX 26.470 6×2 tractors, which feature MAN’s latest low-consumption 470hp engines, alongside a host of modern efficiency and safety features.
These include MAN’s Efficiency Package, EL3, with MAN Efficient Cruise 3, MAN Efficient Roll, MAN Idle speed driving and Engine idle shutdown technology, as well as the MAN Safety Pack, driver airbag, Turn Assist, Adaptive Cruse Control and Stop & Go.
Samworth Brothers Supply Chain took delivery of the vehicles following the success of a demonstrator, which impressed with its competitive fuel efficiency, uptime record and the high amount of positive driver feedback
The trucks were supplied by MAN’s Direct Sales function, while PDI and preparation was carried out by MAN Truck & Bus Nuneaton.
They join a fleet of 122 units and 240 trailers in the Samworth Brothers Supply Chain network, which has sites in Leicester, Penrith, Callington in East Cornwall, and Bristol.
The new TGXs will operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day, on nationwide distribution work, mainly pulling double-deck trailers.
Paul Marrow, Operations Director at Samworth Brothers Supply Chain, said: “With a high level of car-like comfort, driver acceptance is good, as is the high level of technology in terms of both driver safety and assistance aids.
“Fitted with Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Brake Assist and Electronic Stability Program we know these vehicles are suitably specified to ensure our drivers have a relaxing and safe environment throughout the working week.”