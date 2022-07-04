Headline News

DVLA

Latest DVLA figures confirm Licence Check as number one

Monday, July 4, 2022
Licence Check has been officially confirmed in the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) annual figures as the country’s leading provider of licence checking services, taking the number one spot for the first time in its history.

The Derby-based business, part of the Ebbon Group, recorded a total of 851,092 licence checks through its award-winning DAVIS (Driver and Vehicle Information Solution) platform between April 2021 and March this year, the highest of any licence checking business in the UK and a 28% increase over the previous year.

The results for the 2021/22 financial year also included a record single month when, in March this year, Licence Check carried out more than 87,270 licence checks through DAVIS – a new high for a single month and up 32% compared with the same month last year.

Keith Allen

Keith Allen

Managing director, Keith Allen, said: “Following the release of financial year figures from the DVLA, we can now confirm we have achieved the number one spot in the UK licence checking arena for the first time, having processed more licence checks than any other provider in three of the four quarters in the last financial year.

“This is brilliant news and a fitting reward for the huge amount of work carried out by our highly talented team, following continuous growth over the last three to five years. We fully intend to maintain our number one position over the coming year, with a host of new developments already in the pipeline and time-lined for release in the final quarter of this year,” he said.

“It was always our intention to enhance the overall fleet functionality and services available through DAVIS, which is currently the market leading portal for managing driver and risk compliance. We are now looking to provide a comprehensive fleet operating platform to provide fleet operators insight into delivering safe, efficient and sustainable fleet solutions and policy compliance,” said Allen.

Since 2015, Licence Check has carried out more than 3.5m licence checks and has more than 477k active drivers on the DAVIS platform.

Licence Check, which now has a record number of 2,864 clients in its portfolio, signed up more than 596 new clients in the last 12 months alone, and includes major players in the retail sector, logistics companies and local authorities within its client base.

New clients include Travis Perkins, ExtraStaff, Keltbray, AW Jenkinson and Hexagon Care.

The DAVIS platform has seen growth in all services, including its Grey Fleet module and recently launched Driver Audit solution.

