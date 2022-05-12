Headline News

Camera Systems

HGV Driver

Why more European countries must embrace video telematics technology

Thursday, May 12, 2022 - 07:28
No Comments
1,014 Views
Camera Systems, Expert Blog, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

Unlike the high adoption rates seen in certain parts of the world, use of video telematics technology in Europe remains low. According to a 2021 report, the North American video telematics market was more than twice the size of Europe’s.

Recording mobile phone use while drivingPrivacy laws are perceived to be a barrier in getting more European commercial fleets to use the technology. On top of this, there is a nervousness around data protection among many businesses, who must adhere to GDPR. This hesitancy and misunderstanding of data’s potential is having an impact on what and how much of it can be collected.

However, next-generation technology such as machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) is changing perceptions – not just with regards to privacy and data sharing, but also in how driver behaviour is detected and managed.

How next-generation technology is changing perceptions

Striking the right balance between driver privacy and safety has been one of the biggest challenges in the past – mainly because the technology hasn’t been available to address both issues simultaneously.

Commercial fleets have only been able to rely on traditional telematics software that identifies G-force triggers such as excessive braking or swerving, which can only be acted upon once the incident has happened. A driver could have been travelling smoothly – while also using their mobile phone and steering with their knee – and the fleet manager would only have known half the story.

We can now do something about this, thanks to technologies including MV+AI. These provide the ability to identify risky driving behaviours such as using a mobile phone behind the wheel, inattentiveness or driving without a seatbelt, and emit an instantaneous alert that helps prevent a momentary slip-up from becoming anything more.

This technology is empowering drivers to proactively change their behaviour, helping to avoid potential incidents and eliminate distracted driving. It is also making fleets safer, more productive and more efficient.

Additionally, for those concerned about privacy or adhering to country-specific data protection laws, modern video telematics systems can be customised to cope with these demands. This might mean turning off video recording and just relying on a built-in lens as a sensor to pick up movement, or having cameras stick to a specific resolution or frame rate.

Driver on his mobile phoneQuality data

The volume of quality data being collected by the technology – which includes traffic and road conditions – holds even greater potential when a preventative approach to risk is taken.

For instance, if there has been an incident on a particular stretch of road, cloud connectivity could enable the fleet manager to log in to a video telematics system, understand the severity of the incident through a live video recording and share the information gathered with other drivers in their fleet, forewarning them to seek an alternative route.

This shift towards proactive and preventative risk management is also useful for the insurance industry, who can gain better visibility into incidents and understand why they occurred. They can focus on adopting a ‘First Notification of Risk’ (FNOR) mindset in their reporting, rather than a ‘First Notification of Loss’ (FNOL) approach, which has centred around post-incident loss.

However, for the ‘greater good’ of global road safety, fleets, technology providers, insurers and governments alike need to be more open to collaborating and sharing the data they are gathering.

Views are changing

A growing awareness of the potential of this technology means attitudes towards video are now changing across Europe. We’re seeing more video telematics solutions being installed, with Spain and the UK two countries ahead of the curve – but adoption is expected to grow by 125% by 2025.

As more governments – and businesses – recognise that human life is affected by driver behaviour, the more significance will be placed on this technology. Its configurability is making it easier for fleets to adopt and it can offer huge benefits for fleets, helping to empower drivers and save lives.

Author: Damian Penney, VP EMEA at Lytx

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Car being charged

Allstar and Mina in the spotlight at AFP Annu...

May 12, 2022No Comments

Allstar Business Solutions Limited, the UK’s leading fuel and EV charging management company, today announces its attendance at the Association of Fleet Professionals’ (AFP) inaugural annual conference.

Car Share

Young people don’t want t...

Most OEMs are working overtime to develop and produce

May 12, 2022
Digital crime by an anonymous hacker

Cyber security warning for ...

According to government data, the cost of cyber crime

May 12, 2022
Oxford Zero Emission Zone

Call for government clarity...

The Oxford Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) pilot scheme was

May 11, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    May 12, 20225,340 Views
    Green Logistics

    Fleet Managers: It’s time to...

    If you’re a carrier or

    May 03, 20225,262 Views

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    May 10, 20224,782 Views
    eGen Power™ 100D fully electric axle

    Allison e-Axle to make its UK ...

    Allison Transmission will exhibit an

    May 04, 20224,680 Views

    Bridgestone adds evidence to g...

    Bridgestone is adding more weight

    May 09, 20223,810 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021242,412 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202166,954 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,112 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202232,862 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202128,452 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing