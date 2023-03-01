VodaFone
Fernride & Terberg collaborate to bring automated terminal tractors to series production

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 - 09:10
Today, FERNRIDE, a vanguard in autonomous trucking and TERBERG, market leader in terminal tractors, announced their collaboration to develop an automated terminal tractor CE certified for commercial production. This solution offers both teleoperated and autonomous driving capabilities to ensure a smooth and gradual transition to full autonomy with human-in-the-loop. The partnership started in 2021 and the series-production of these trucks will start in 2024, ready for gradual autonomy. The first 100 trucks will be rolled out to FERNRIDE and TERBERG’s customers in container terminals, production plants, and distribution centres to lower logistics costs, boost efficiency, and guarantee safety.

Hendrik Kramer and Rob van Hove shaking hands

Hendrik Kramer and Rob van Hove

FERNRIDE provides its customers with an end-to-end management software suite, to integrate these automated terminal tractors seamlessly into existing yard and terminal operating systems in real-world environments. The partnership also leverages TERBERG’s maintenance and service network across the globe to secure the customers’ needs for the highest available uptime during their operations.

TERBERG manufactures fully electric and diesel-powered terminal tractors with a drive-by-wire interface, and will integrate FERNRIDE’s hardware kit, consisting of computing, connectivity, and sensor-suite, in their assembly line. With FERNRIDE’s software for autonomous and teleoperated driving, the automated terminal tractors will be ready for driverless deployment on the customers’ sites.

“We are delighted to bring our autonomous technology to the market with the European leader for terminal tractors,” said Hendrik Kramer, CEO of FERNRIDE. “This collaboration means we can deliver an industrial-grade solution to maximize our customers’ productivity, efficiency and safety in their operations on private yards.”

Rob van Hove, CEO TERBERG Special Vehicles division, said: “We look forward bringing the collaboration with FERNRIDE to the next level, integrating FERNRIDE’s state-of-the-art software and hardware kit with TERBERG’s advanced Drive-By-Wire tractor and implementing the combined solution successfully at customers.”

As market leaders developing autonomous yard operations and the terminal tractor space, the two companies are well-positioned to deliver the technology and services to customers in container terminal, production, and distribution operations to accelerate the transition to autonomy.

