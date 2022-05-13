Headline News

Connected Vehicles

Checking HGV trailer tyres

MICHELIN Connected Fleet launches in the UK

Friday, May 13, 2022 - 06:23
No Comments
414 Views
Connected Vehicles, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Michelin is using the occasion of ITT Hub at Farnborough (Booth 1511) to launch MICHELIN Connected Fleet in the UK, its new brand bringing together all the fleet management services and solutions of the Michelin Group under one banner.

It is also presenting a new suite of connected solutions for HGV fleets, intended to give hauliers and own-account operators a complete, real-time vision of the way in which their trucks and trailers are utilised.

MICHELIN Connected Fleet already receives and processes data from approximately 300 million journeys per year, comprising Masternaut in Europe, NexTraq in North America, and Sascar in South America – collectively responsible for 600,000 vehicles operated by 70,000 customers, spanning 48 countries.

MICHELIN Connected Fleet collects vital data through a range of comprehensive and advanced on-board telematics systems to give fleet managers a real-time view of their goods, the trucks and trailers making up their fleet, and where they are located. This helps to optimise fleet utilisation, which in turn reduces operating costs, whilst also bolstering road safety by providing valuable feedback on driving behaviours.

Matt Childs

Matt Childs

Speaking at the launch, Matt Childs, MICHELIN Connected Fleet Operational Marketing Manager UK & France, said: “We are focused on helping fleet managers to accelerate their business with performance analysis services, based on smart data and tools, which lead to better insights and better visibility. In turn this helps to make operations more cost-effective, safer, more predictable and sustainable.”

Data can also be used to help anticipate maintenance requirements, leading to reductions in unscheduled downtime. Plus, the system can monitor tyre pressures and temperatures to considerably reduce the likelihood of roadside breakdowns, which can lead to missed deliveries, vehicle damage and increased tyre costs.

Highlighting MICHELIN Connected Fleet’s offer, Childs added: “We stand out for delivering personalised assistance from our team of MICHELIN Connected Fleet experts. It’s no longer enough just to provide access to fleet data; we have performance analysis embedded into our offering. This means we are perfectly placed to help customers master the management of their fleets and improve their operations. Our analysis can unlock savings and help define future fleet strategy. We’re focused on adding value, at every stage.”

The launch of MICHELIN Connected Fleet in the UK follows the introduction of MICHELIN Connected Fleet in Spain in October 2020, and in France in November 2021. Deployment in Germany and South Africa is expected by the end of the year.

Gilson Santiago, MICHELIN Connected Fleet CEO, concluded: “Data management is vital when it comes to running a fleet. As vehicle technology develops, our expertise in data analysis allows us to meet our customers’ requirements as precisely as possible to assist them in their activities. With MICHELIN Connected Fleet, we offer them the tools and expert support to help them transform the data from their vehicles into information with high added value. This will allow them to improve their company’s efficiency, reduce their environmental impact, and make their operations safer.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Tican truck with Hultsteins TRU

Diesel in the red as Hultsteins keep Tican in...

May 13, 2022No Comments

Meat wholesaler Tican Chilled has generated substantial savings by running a pair of Hultsteins’ hydraulic drive transport refrigeration units (TRUs), at a time when cold chain operators

Car being charged

Allstar and Mina in the spo...

Allstar Business Solutions Limited, the UK’s leading fuel and

May 12, 2022
Car Share

Young people don’t want t...

Most OEMs are working overtime to develop and produce

May 12, 2022
HGV Driver

Why more European countries...

Unlike the high adoption rates seen in certain parts

May 12, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    May 12, 20225,538 Views
    Green Logistics

    Fleet Managers: It’s time to...

    If you’re a carrier or

    May 03, 20225,328 Views

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    May 10, 20224,824 Views
    eGen Power™ 100D fully electric axle

    Allison e-Axle to make its UK ...

    Allison Transmission will exhibit an

    May 04, 20224,740 Views

    Bridgestone adds evidence to g...

    Bridgestone is adding more weight

    May 09, 20223,972 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021242,496 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202166,996 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,172 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202232,904 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202128,500 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing