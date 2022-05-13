Headline News

Connected Vehicles

Connected trucks

What does the future of transport connectivity look like?

Friday, May 13, 2022 - 08:45
No Comments
1,848 Views
Connected Vehicles, General News, Mobility, Mobility as a Service (MaaS), News, Newsletter, Top News

In 2022, we are living in a connected world. We communicate through robust virtual channels, conduct work remotely, and receive healthcare at a distance, all due to advancements in technology and the transition to the Internet of Everything.

That intelligent connection between data, processes, and people is at the core of our mobility and is bound to shape the future of transport. Connectivity can improve the customer experience, optimise transportation, and create new opportunities for economic growth.

Today, we explore the trends and innovations that will revolutionise the future of transport connectivity and provide a seamless door-to-door experience.

Connected vehicles

Connected vehicles aren’t a new technological innovation. From 2017 to 2022, the estimated stock of connected cars in the UK was expected to increase from 4.86 million to 16.65 million, which is a 242% increase.

What characterises connected vehicles is their connection to an external network, such as a phone, Bluetooth, GPS, or an internal SIM, and, most commonly, the internet – usually through an internal SIM card. That allows you to be connected with your car at all times and communicate with it when you’re not in it, usually through an app on your smartphone. This allows you to perform a number of functions, such as connecting to your car’s radio, using in-car assistants such as Amazon Alexa, receiving traffic updates, and even starting your car remotely.

But with advancements in technology, the future of connected vehicles is looking brighter than ever. With a 5G-enabled connection, vehicles will become an integrated, fully connected hub. Vehicle-to-vehicle (V-2-V) connected technology also enables communication between vehicles, so they can share vital journey information, such as road conditions, traffic, and speed limits.

5G-connected vehicles offer a host of benefits, including an enhanced consumer experience, improved road safety, maximised fuel economy, and reduced emissions.

Connected vehicles technology is also helping advance public transport. Through fleet management, detailed operational information for both bus and rail can optimise performance and operations, improve traffic, and offer more sustainable mobility.

Real-time data collection

According to the UK’s Future of Transport programme, real-time data collection and analysis is “driving the development of new modes of travel and new ways to do business”. It is also an integral part of improved transport connectivity, shows UK Transport Vision 2050, which is an in-depth study mapping out the future of the UK transport system.

Real-time data can benefit the public sector and transport industry overall, as well as travellers and maintenance. For example, it can improve road-usage planning, which can help with emissions reductions, cost savings.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning can also play a major role in achieving advanced traffic management. As a prime example of connectivity, traffic signals can be adjusted based on real-time traffic data. This data can then be sent to vehicles in traffic, enabling interconnected data sharing and feeding into public transport platforms. That way, cities can manage their mobility ecosystem more efficiently.

Not only that, but machine learning and real-time data collection can aid planning simulations by creating digital twins. Real-time digital counterparts of physical objects can significantly improve traffic management systems.

Advanced rail connectivity

Based on the UK Transport Vision 2050, the UK has mapped out a pathway to improving transport connectivity, and rail connectivity plans are looking promising.

By 2025, the European Train Control System (ETCS) level 2 is expected to commence, and by 2049, 95% of networks should be connected to the system. ETCS is the main signalling and train control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System. Its purpose is to calculate a safe minimum speed for each train. ETCS level 2 is a radio-based system that monitors signalling and moving authorities in the cab.

Not only that but by 2030 all trains are also expected to have Wi-Fi connectivity and fully developed trackside infrastructure, which will take rail connectivity even further.

Technology is changing the world at the speed of light, and we’re witnessing the evolution of connectivity. Bolstered by real-time data collection, robust transport infrastructure, and advanced transport management systems, the future of transport connectivity is beyond bright.

Sources

https://www.statista.com/statistics/523800/total-connected-cars-in-the-united-kingdom/

https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/advice/autonomous-vehicles/connected-cars/

https://www.acko.com/car-guide/connected-cars-features-benefits/

https://www.ukri.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/IUK-110122-UK-Transport-Vision-2050.pdf

http://www.ertms.net/

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Checking HGV trailer tyres

MICHELIN Connected Fleet launches in the UK

May 13, 2022No Comments

Michelin is using the occasion of ITT Hub at Farnborough (Booth 1511) to launch MICHELIN Connected Fleet in the UK, its new brand bringing together all the

Tican truck with Hultsteins TRU

Diesel in the red as Hultst...

Meat wholesaler Tican Chilled has generated substantial savings by

May 13, 2022
Car being charged

Allstar and Mina in the spo...

Allstar Business Solutions Limited, the UK’s leading fuel and

May 12, 2022
Car Share

Young people don’t want t...

Most OEMs are working overtime to develop and produce

May 12, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    May 12, 20225,616 Views

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    May 10, 20224,854 Views
    eGen Power™ 100D fully electric axle

    Allison e-Axle to make its UK ...

    Allison Transmission will exhibit an

    May 04, 20224,794 Views
    Digital crime by an anonymous hacker

    Cyber security warning for fle...

    According to government data, the

    May 12, 20224,746 Views

    Bridgestone adds evidence to g...

    Bridgestone is adding more weight

    May 09, 20224,110 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021242,538 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,020 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,208 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202232,940 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202128,536 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing