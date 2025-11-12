IVECO Advances Smart and Safe Road Mobility through V2X Technology

Within the MOST-National Centre for Sustainable Mobility, a strategic initiative funded by the European Union through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) – Next Generation EU –, IVECO announces the successful results of the development, in collaboration with Accenture, of an innovative software solution that significantly enhances road safety for both drivers and pedestrians. This achievement marks a further evolution of IVECO’s already advanced capabilities, reinforcing its leadership in connected and intelligent mobility.
The system leverages Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication — a breakthrough technology that enables vehicles to exchange data with other vehicles, infrastructure, pedestrians, and networks to improve traffic efficiency and safety.
At the heart of this project is the objective of enhancing situational awareness using on-board sensors and Vulnerable Road Users recognition algorithms, encapsulated into Collective Perception Messages (CPMs). These messages are shared among connected vehicles and infrastructure, such as traffic lights and sensors, enabling a cooperative and collective understanding of the surrounding environment. By aggregating and processing data from multiple sources, the system can “see” beyond the limits of a single vehicle’s sensors, creating a comprehensive and real-time view of road conditions.
eDaily: Enabling the Vision of “Seeing the Unseen”
Developed and tested using the eDaily, IVECO’s versatile and fully electric light commercial vehicle, and its advanced telematics platform, the solution demonstrates how connectivity and data intelligence can redefine road safety and driving performance. Guided by the vision “Seeing the unseen, vehicle safety enhanced,” the technology anticipates potential hazards and supports safer, smarter mobility for all.
“This collaboration represents an important step forward in our journey toward connected and autonomous mobility,” commented Fabrizio Conicella, Global Head of Digital and Advanced Technologies at Iveco Group. “Together with Accenture, we are accelerating the development of technologies that make transportation safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. The V2X technology empowers vehicles to become active participants in a connected ecosystem – capable of seeing what was previously unseen.”
“Our work with IVECO shows how to apply digital innovation and connectivity to transform mobility into a cooperative ecosystem.” said Alberto Scaglione, Automotive & Mobility Lead EMEA at Accenture. “IVECO’s V2X technology is a big step toward a mobility network where vehicles, infrastructure and people share information in real time to improve safety and efficiency on the road. This collaboration helps the automotive Industry become faster, more resilient, and sustainable and turn technology into growth opportunities.”
“Since its establishment, MOST has recognized the digital transition as an essential partner to the green transition, a key driver of the sector’s competitiveness. Our mission is clear and measurable: decarbonization, reducing congestion, expanding access to mobility services, promoting employment and skills, and ensuring safety,” said Ferruccio Resta, President of the Centro Nazionale per la Mobilità Sostenibile. “Within this framework, the deployment of V2X technologies and data intelligence constitutes a decisive step, enabling cooperative mobility that anticipates rather than reacts ex post, reducing risks, strengthening network efficiency, and generating system-wide benefits. This technology aligns fully with that trajectory, giving tangible effect to our vision.”
The new V2X-based solution is being presented for the first time at “MOST 2025 – L’innovazione che unisce”, taking place on November 11–12 in Rome. The event showcases the progress achieved within the MOST project. It features an exhibition of vehicles and prototypes displaying the industry’s most advanced technologies, informative stands on digital projects, infrastructure and research laboratories, and a dedicated section for startups and innovative SMEs participating in the MOST Competitions and open calls.
IVECO, together with Accenture, reaffirms their commitment to accelerating the transition toward intelligent and cooperative mobility ecosystems, where technology not only transforms the driving experience but also protects lives on the road.
About the MOST Project
The Centro Nazionale per la Mobilità Sostenibile (MOST) is a major Italian research and innovation hub dedicated to advancing sustainable, digital, and connected mobility. It brings together 24 universities, 24 leading companies – including Iveco Group – and research centers to develop technologies and solutions that contribute to a more efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly transportation system.