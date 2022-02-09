VodaFone
Headline News

Apprenticeship

Rivus launches Apprenticeship programme

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 - 00:01
No Comments
1,092 Views
Apprenticeship, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The firm has plans to onboard 28 apprentices this year across its recently merged operations, which incorporates Pullman Fleet Solutions and Rivus Fleet Solutions into a united operation from February 2022.

Most of the apprenticeship opportunities will be for Heavy Goods, Light Commercial and Electric Vehicle technicians. A number of placements will be in support roles including finance, customer service and administration. All opportunities will provide the chance to grow within the business at a national level.

Rivus ApprenticeThe Rivus Apprenticeship scheme offers a three-year programme, combining on the job workshop experience with theoretical and practical learning. Rivus partners with leading automotive apprenticeship provider Remit Training, who deliver classroom style education and ongoing mentoring and support. Apprentices benefit from education blocks at Remit’s state of the art training academies, with the latest technology and equipment and an engaging peer-to peer environment with other Rivus apprentices.

The ‘Build the Future’ theme of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week campaign resonates with Rivus’ strategy of identifying and developing new talent for the future to fill technician and engineer gaps left by current skills shortages in the industry. The Rivus Apprenticeship programme is available to both internal and external candidates, with a clear objective of growing skills and capabilities for the future.

Victoria Knight, HR Director at Rivus, said: “Strategically our business is working towards a more sustainable future and achieving net-zero emissions for our customers. We are leading the way in introducing alternative fuel vehicles into our customer fleets and we’re ahead of the market in EV transitioning, fleet management and technician training. We strongly believe that investing in and growing a strong talent pool from scratch is key to overcoming the current skills shortage in the industry and means we can be fit for the future.

“This intake of apprentices will be one of the largest we’ve had in a number of years and marks our commitment to growing our skills and capabilities to meet the future fleet management needs of our customers. It offers a progressive and exciting career path within an industry that is facing some of the biggest change in its history.”

Last year 45 apprentices graduated through the Rivus Apprenticeship programme and the business onboarded a cohort of 11 into the programme in September 2021. Covid-19 had a significant impact on training and development in the automotive industry, with face-to-face training grinding to a halt during lockdown conditions. Rivus overcame this by responding quickly to get its Manchester and Watford workshops assessed and accredited with Institute of the Motor industry (IMI) so that its current apprenticeships were not delayed in achieving Vehicle Service and Maintenance Level 3.

The Rivus Apprenticeship programme is available to internal candidates, school leavers and mature apprentices looking to develop their skills in the fleet automotive industry.

Vehicle Build Manager Harley Stevens joined Rivus when it was BT Fleet Solutions and was an apprentice for four years, before graduating in 2017. He gained a broad knowledge and developed the ability to work on a wide range of vehicles from small engines to heavy goods vehicles and anything in between. Since completing his apprenticeship, Harley has continued to develop his skills and knowledge of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Talking about his apprenticeship, Harley explains: “I had a keen interest in vehicles and how they worked from a young age, so an apprenticeship in the fleet industry was a logical step when finishing school.

“Anyone who is unsure whether the fleet industry is right for them I would say it is an industry in which endless growth and learning opportunities are always readily available. The fast-moving technology gives you a working environment in which no two days are the same.

“Since beginning my apprenticeship, I have been given multiple opportunities for personal growth. Within Rivus there is a great culture of promoting from within and upskilling new and current employees, and this has enabled me to gain multiple additional qualifications and learn new skillsets. Without this I would not be in the position I am today.”

Rivus has more than 1,300 employees, manages circa 200,000 service bookings each year and operates from 80 sites nationwide through its LCV and HGV combined garage network. It also has over 500 Rivus Approved Garage Partners and a UK wide team of mobile technicians.

 

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Octopus Energy and Elmtronics in new partners...

Feb 09, 2022No Comments

Businesses looking to electrify their vehicle fleets will now find it easier thanks to a new partnership between Octopus Energy, the UK’s fifth largest energy supplier, and

DX LCV

DX Group defiant as auditor...

Grant Thornton has quit as DX Group’s auditor after

Feb 09, 2022
Manchester Clean Air Zone

Government rejects Manchest...

A plea by mayor Andy Burnham for the Greater

Feb 08, 2022
M3 motorway

ORR drives greater transpar...

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR), independent monitor

Feb 08, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021235,656 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021145,638 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202160,426 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202135,226 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202128,494 Views
    Hot Topics
    Manchester Clean Air Zone

    Government rejects Manchester...

    A plea by mayor Andy

    Feb 08, 20225,424 Views
    Van driver with sat nav

    Almost half of van drivers ris...

    Almost half of van drivers

    Feb 01, 20225,304 Views
    Overnight Lorry Park

    Hauliers must ‘step up&#...

    Transport minister Baroness Vere has

    Feb 03, 20223,870 Views
    Osprey Charging points

    Major retail partnership opens...

    Osprey Charging, one of the

    Feb 03, 20223,402 Views
    Circular path in a forest

    Supply chain must drive move t...

    A DHL report on circular

    Jan 31, 20223,096 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing