BMW UK’s apprenticeship applications window is now open

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 - 07:38
BMW are looking for passionate and ambitious apprentices to help us ensure the highest standards across our world-leading brands. We offer customised training and support across a wide range of different departments and locations, with great benefits and excellent career opportunities, both in the UK and internationally.

BMW ApprenticeBMW Group is committed to developing its future talent and apprentices play a key part in this. This year sees 95 places available across the UK, in a wide range of roles including engineering, maintenance, human resources, purchasing and communications, with a start date of September 2022. This includes around 80 apprentices in the production network, including MINI Plant Oxford, the home of the MINI Electric; Plant Swindon, which produces steel pressings and sub-assemblies for both MINI and BMW; Plant Hams Hall which manufactures highly efficient MINI and BMW engines; and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Goodwood. There are also over 15 apprenticeships in Farnborough at the National Sales Company for MINI and BMW and also Alphabet too.

Simon Farrall, Head of Apprentice and Associate Training for BMW Group UK said: “This is a chance for young people to start their career with a major global player in the automotive industry.  We are at the forefront of the biggest changes in the car industry for 100 years, with the shift to electrification and the vital role our industry will play in the decarbonisation of the economy. That makes it one of the most exciting places to start building a career and the breadth of opportunities which BMW Group can offer is extraordinary.  We are very proud of our apprentice scheme and we have many examples of team leaders and senior managers who started their careers as apprentices.”

Apprenticeships with BMW Group UK are ranked in the RateMyApprenticeship Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers table. Providing valuable, hands-on experience with us across a broad range of specialities, they last between two and four years and cover a wide range of areas to help equip people with the skills they need for a successful career in the automotive sector.

