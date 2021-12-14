RHA head Richard Burnett to leave trade body

Richard Burnett, Chief Executive of RHA, is to leave the trade association on 31 December.
His departure will bring an end to a seven-year career with RHA, a time during which the trade body says he has “transformed the organisation, working tirelessly for our membership and the wider industry.”
Those efforts have included the launch of RHA Coaches, an arm dedicated to representing coach operators.
RHA Coaches was publicly unveiled in December 2020, with Mr Burnett at that time pointing to “remarkable similarities and synergies” between operators of coaches and those of HGVs.
Mr Burnett joined RHA from Samworth Brothers, where he was Managing Director of Samworth Brothers Distribution. The trade body adds that during his tenure, its membership list has grown “significantly” and that “our profile as an association has increased considerably.”
Commenting on his resignation, Mr Burnett says: “After seven unforgettable years as RHA Chief Executive, I have decided it is time for me to step down. It has been a challenging time for so many reasons and I have given all my energy to representing our members and the industry as a whole, but I now feel ready for a new challenge.
“I am incredibly proud to have led the transformation of RHA during my time here, creating the strong and diverse association that we see today. None of this would have been possible without the dedicated of the RHA staff and the support of our members. Thank you.”