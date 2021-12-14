VodaFone
Renault Truck Commercials Felixstowe premises

Renault Truck Commercials Felixstowe moves to purpose-built site

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 - 07:16
Renault Truck Commercials Felixstowe has moved to its new purpose-built dealer premises located at Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 3QT.

The ultra-modern facility, constructed to the highest environmental standards, reflects growing demand for the Renault Trucks brand and Renault Truck Commercials’ aftersales service and support in the important Felixstowe area.

Situated in close proximity to the Port of Felixstowe, the UK’s biggest and busiest container port, the prime 1.5 acre site has excellent access to the A14, the primary route out of the docks, and to routes across the UK.  Eco-friendly design and build are to Renault Trucks’ exacting dealer and sustainability standards, and the building offers first class facilities for customers and staff whilst minimising its impact on the environment.

Service Manager Marc Chetty

Located just over a mile from RTC Felixstowe’s previous premises at Sub-Station Road, the new site is run by the same team, headed up by Service Manager Marc Chetty, to ensure seamless continuation of support to operators of Renault trucks and LCVs, and all-makes fleets across the region.

Con Rooney, Managing Director, Renault Trucks Commercials says: “We are delighted to open the doors to our new Felixstowe site, which offers a superb, eco-friendly retail experience for our customers and a comfortable working environment with a particular focus on wellbeing for our employees.  Marking a significant investment, our newest depot has been designed from the ground up to deliver maximum vehicle uptime. It is an important part of our growth strategy for the Felixstowe area that will help support our customers and colleagues for many years to come.”

The new site, with plenty of secure parking, provides the full range of Renault Trucks services.  Its fully equipped workshops are a welcoming working environment for the experienced team of trained technicians, with three bay workshop, bodyshop, tacho lane and latest diagnostic equipment, providing all-makes servicing, repairs and maintenance, and Renault Trucks’ 24/7 roadside assistance.  For waiting drivers, there is a comfortable, well-equipped rest room with refreshments, shower, free WiFi and large screen TV.

Investment in enhanced parts stock ensures excellent first-time pick, with a dedicated daily parts delivery service for Renault Trucks and all makes parts to operators in the area. Offering new vehicle sales from 3.1 – 44 tonnes, RTC Felixstowe also sells and supports vehicles from the Used Trucks by Renault Trucks range.

RTC Felixstowe’s energy-efficient, sustainable office and workshop buildings are constructed to the highest environmental principles to meet Renault Trucks’ commitment to net-zero status across its dealer network and operations in the UK and Ireland by 2030.  Achieving the top EPC rating of ‘A’, sustainable solutions on site include an array of photovoltaic panels, top specification insulated doors and envelope cladding, LED lighting with sensors, mechanical heat recovery and efficient plant throughout to keep emissions to a minimum. Water-based wall paints are also used throughout the building.

