Crown Waste Management continues Volvo fleet transition

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - 08:07
Nuneaton-based Crown Waste Management has welcomed four Volvo FMX 420 8×4 tippers to its fleet with a total of 16 Volvo trucks due to join its operation across the next 18 months.

Supplied by Rory Kelly, Transport Solutions Executive at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre South & East, Crown Waste Management’s fleet was previously stocked almost exclusively by a rival manufacturer, but the operator was so impressed by a Volvo demonstration truck it trialled that it plans to welcome more of the Swedish marque’s models going forward.

Kash Chaudry, Managing Director at Crown Waste Management, says: “When we tried our first Volvo it was clear from the outset that it was capable of everything promised and more. Our drivers were particularly impressed by the technology onboard and when combined with the truck’s fuel performance, it made for a very competitive package. As a result, they’ve been on our radar ever since.”

Crown Waste Management’s new FMXs all feature a D13K 420 hp Euro-6 Step E engine, capable of producing 2,100 Nm of torque. They are paired with Thompsons tipper bodywork and driven through Volvo’s 12-speed automatic I-Shift transmission which makes driving easier, safer and more comfortable.

Chaudry has also equipped his new purchases – bought outright – with Volvo’s Active Safety+ package. This includes some of the company’s latest active safety technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, an advanced emergency brake system and a lane departure warning system.

Further safety gains are unlocked via the superior combination of agility, visibility and durability offered by the FMX’s day cab and Volvo’s Dynamic Steering system.

“The cab’s visibility and the vehicle’s overall manoeuvrability make the FMX an ideal match for our needs,” adds Chaudry. “We’re an extremely busy operator that regularly works in demanding locations, but the FMX never misses a beat. We’re constantly impressed by what Volvo’s technology can handle.”

Built for the toughest conditions and most demanding assignments, Crown Waste

Management’s new FMXs are expected to clock up to 70,000 km annually, working Monday through Friday for the company’s construction customers. The workload will also include the government’s HS2 project.

The vehicles are backed by comprehensive three-year Volvo Gold contracts, guaranteeing Crown Waste Management worry-free ownership and maximum uptime courtesy of Volvo Truck and Bus Centre South & East’s Coventry depot.

With more than 20 years’ experience, Crown Waste Management is a sustainable waste management solutions provider, offering waste and resource management, recycling, aggregate and plant hire services from its Nuneaton headquarters. Its new FMXs join an already diverse FORS-accredited fleet consisting of 90 vehicles across all sizes.

