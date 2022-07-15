Headline News

New all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz now open for order

Friday, July 15, 2022 - 06:48
UK order books are now open for the new all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, with prices starting from £57,115*.

The ID. Buzz is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first all-electric vehicle and features a 77kWh lithium-ion battery, supplying 150kW (204 PS) to a rear-mounted electric motor that develops 310Nm of torque and is capable of an all-electric driving range of up to 258 miles.

VW ID.Buzz Cargo

ID.Buzz Cargo

The new ID. Buzz launches with three trim levels: Life, Style, and a 1st Edition. The entry-level Life starts at £57,115* and offers LED headlights, heated windscreen, the Buzz box removable storage, Discover Pro navigation and infotainment with 10” colour touchscreen, and wireless charging. Style, priced from £61,915* adds the ‘IQ. Light’ LED matrix headlights and adaptive interior ambient lighting and tailgate surround lighting.

The range-topping 1st Edition is priced at £62,995*. This specification includes a full range of safety, security and convenience features, including 21” ‘Bromberg’ alloy wheels, Discover Max navigation system with 12” colour touchscreen and comfort seats with memory function

All ID. Buzz variants feature a digital cockpit and are available with the iconic two-tone paint option. With up to eight USB interfaces, including three USB-C ports for rapid charging supplied as standard, Hello ID. voice control and online functionality via We Connect and We Connect Plus, the ID. Buzz is prepared for the future.

Sustainability is also an integral part the new ID. Buzz, from design, to manufacturing, to the road. The interior features recycled synthetic material and leather-free, in addition to the all-electric powertrain. The ID. Buzz is manufactured using sustainable components: battery housings and wheel rims are made from green aluminium and tyres from low-emission production.

Customers were able to place a deposit during a pre-booking window in June to secure a priority spot in the order book and these customers will now be invited to spec their car. Order books for the ID. Buzz Cargo van will open next month.

For more information on the ID. Buzz or to configure a model, please see the following link – https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/electric-vans/id-buzz.html

* All prices are RRP including VAT and OTR and correct at time of publication.

