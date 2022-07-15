Headline News

Motor Parts Direct goes electric with Citroën

Friday, July 15, 2022 - 06:43
Citroën UK has helped leading independent motor factor – Motor Parts Direct – switch to electric, with an order for 40 Citroën ë-Berlingo Vans. Motor Parts Direct selected the Citroën model as it moves into the electric van space for the first time. Motor Parts Direct has also ordered 220 Berlingo Van (compact van) and Relay (large van) BlueHDi Diesel models to add to its 850-strong Citroën fleet.

Citroën ë-BerlingoMotor Parts Direct is the UK’s largest independent motor factor and has been operating since 1999. This latest batch of vehicle deliveries from Citroën comes as Motor Parts Direct continues to grow across the country and looks to operate more sustainably.

Citroën ë-Berlingo Van is the electric version of the brand’s multi-award-winning Berlingo Van, providing business users with a zero-emissions compact LCV that doesn’t compromise in terms of space and operational capabilities. With a range of up to 171 miles (WLTP), a choice of two lengths, load capacity of up to 4.4m3 and a maximum payload of up to 803kg, ë-Berlingo Van Electric meets the needs of fleets and SME users alike.

Kevin Blazey, Marketing Director at Motor Parts Direct, commented: “We had been looking at an EV van that had the range and the quick charge facility, as more large cities are introducing congestion and low emission charges. We had a few demo electric vans in on test, before deciding to order the ë-Berlingo Vans. We ordered 40 EV vans and now have 40 sites with chargers, we found the range and quick charge on the ë-Berlingo Vans ideal for our local service. We have been very pleased with the build quality and the specification.”

Featuring a 50kWh battery and a 100kw (136hp) electric motor, ë-Berlingo Van supports up to 100kW rapid (DC) charging, with an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes. Drivers can choose between three driving modes, Normal, Eco and Power, via a specific control in the centre console.

When the Citroën ë-Berlingo Van was launched, it joined ë-Dispatch (medium van), which was already on sale. New ë-Relay (large van) was introduced earlier this year to complete the brand’s all-electric ë-LCV line-up for UK customers. Citroën will also offer an electrified variant across each of its passenger car ranges by 2025.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, commented: “We’re delighted that Motor Parts Direct has chosen to continue its vehicle supply relationship with Citroën, with its first batch of award-winning ë-Berlingo Vans. Citroën ë-Berlingo Van is an important model in our electric van line-up. We know it can reduce total cost of ownership for a whole range of businesses – and that’s on top of the well-known Berlingo Van benefits of huge practicality, modularity and load space.”

