Headline News

Decarbonisation

Lorries in sunlight

Major fleets join drive to decarbonise HGVs

Friday, July 15, 2022 - 07:01
No Comments
1,236 Views
Decarbonisation, General News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Industry leaders in shipping and haulage are launching a cross-industry action group focused on the decarbonisation of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

The new HGVzero taskforce will bring together some of Europe’s largest fleets, including Coca-Cola European Partners, Tesco, XPO Logistics, Eddie Stobart and DPDgroup, to accelerate the decarbonisation of their collective fleets across the continent.

HGV exhaustWithin the first six months of the programme, HGVzero members will co-develop solutions in support from key industry collaborators to tackle the complex pinch points that have so far hindered successful low-carbon HGV rollouts.

This will include:

  • Shared infrastructure mapping: To support the utilisation of charging infrastructure across common geographies and lanes
  • Innovation discovery: To map the innovative transition landscape for HGVs
  • Joint action plan: To prioritise and breakdown shared infrastructure barriers and co-create a deployment roadmap for viable HGV projects

Matt Pumfrey, CEO of Innovation Gateway,  said: “Decarbonisation of HGVs is a critical business challenge. Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of what we do, and by bringing the best teams in the world together to take action, we will reduce risks and costs and develop solutions for a climate positive future.”

By pooling together shared experience and resources, HGVzero will look to develop a roadmap that will lead HGV transformation; including solutions to overcome costly and risky challenges around long to medium-haul vehicle and fuel technology, multi-fuel charging infrastructure, multi-modal efficiency, and value chain collaboration.

Ellen Young, director procurement & GB Lead at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “Being a part of this collaborative action group will enable us to knowledge share and invest our resources wisely to maximise success in both short- and long-term HGV projects whilst collectively improving future HGV strategy.”

Dr Nicholas Head, environmental & sustainability Lead – UK and Ireland at XPO Logistics, added: “HGV decarbonisation is a systemic critical challenge that we must address innovatively and as an industry. That’s why we are particularly excited to be working with a diverse group of organisations, including our haulage peers and global shippers, to develop joint solutions that will further accelerate the sustainability of HGV transport.”

Olly Craughan, head of sustainability at DPDgroup, said: “Our sector is recognised as one of the most difficult to decarbonise, and progress towards government targets so far has been slow. As part of HGVzero, we want to build on the good work DPD have already completed through working with other leading organisations to embrace new technologies and deploy more sustainable delivery options at speed.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

VW ID.Buzz

New all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz now open...

Jul 15, 2022No Comments

UK order books are now open for the new all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, with prices starting from £57,115*. The ID. Buzz is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first all-electric

Citroën ë-Berlingo

Motor Parts Direct goes ele...

Citroën UK has helped leading independent motor factor –

Jul 15, 2022
Operation Vertebrae

400 vehicles stopped as off...

More than 400 vehicles were stopped, and 387 offences

Jul 14, 2022

EV enquiries reach record l...

A record number of fleets are being turned into

Jul 14, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    General Safety Regulation

    Brexit ideology “becoming th...

    A prominent figure in the

    Jul 11, 20227,452 Views

    Road freight prices break reco...

    The latest TEG price index

    Jul 08, 20224,824 Views
    Busy Motorway

    Mandatory speed limiters added...

    From the 6th July, speed

    Jul 11, 20224,548 Views

    FORS introduces new policies f...

    Companies signed up to the

    Jul 11, 20224,290 Views
    Loading a truck

    6 ways to stop wasting a truck...

    The adage “time is money”

    Jul 12, 20223,996 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021246,822 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202170,764 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202145,060 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202238,400 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202134,464 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing