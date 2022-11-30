Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner extends support to TyreSafe

TyreSafe has welcomed the support of Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell. The announcement is another boost to TyreSafe’s commitment to raising awareness of the importance of tyre safety in the community.
Stuart Lovatt, TyreSafe Chair, said: “TyreSafe will work in partnership with Emily to put tyre safety at the heart of road safety and risk management. If a vehicle’s tyres are unroadworthy the chances of being involved in an incident, and its severity, increase significantly. That’s especially true when braking in the wet as the amount of tread depth on a car’s tyre can mean the difference between a life-changing injury or just a nasty scare for other road-users.
“During these times of hard-pushed household finances, it’s important to remember that cutting corners on tyre safety can have tragic consequences.”
Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “Safety on our roads is a key priority here in Merseyside, so I’m pleased to support the TyreSafe campaign raising awareness of the dangers of defective and worn tyres.
“Everyone who chooses to get behind the wheel has a duty to be a safe and responsible driver and that includes carrying out regular checks to make sure your tyres are in the best possible condition for maximum safety. This is particularly important as we head into the winter months and weather conditions deteriorate.
“Being prepared and thinking ahead may seem obvious, but such safety measures are critical to ensuring your car is safe to drive and doesn’t pose a danger to you or anyone else. I’m pleased to be working with TyreSafe to spread this important message focused on keeping people safe on roads across our region.”
Official TyreSafe supporters can also access further assets, including customisable print-ready files, via the members’ area. To access this, supporters are asked to complete a registration form which theteam@tyresafe.org will approve. Then they simply use their login details to download the materials, which can be customised with their organisation’s logo using our handy online tool. Visit TyreSafe.org for more information.