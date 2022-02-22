Fleets to benefit from new Michelin Primacy 4+ tyre launch

Michelin has introduced a new generation of tyre which is expected to prove one of its most popular fitments within the premium fleet car market, offering greater safety from the first to the last mile.(1) (2)
The new MICHELIN Primacy 4+ replaces the previous generation Primacy 4 which was launched in 2018 and stands out for its exceptional braking performance on wet ground when worn.(3)
It owes much of this performance to Michelin’s EverGrip technology, which includes a self-rejuvenating tread that helps maintain braking performance on wet surfaces, with two layers of rubber helping to offset the loss of tread depth and thus continue to better evacuate water when worn.
The tyre also benefits from Michelin’s MaxTouch Construction to maximise the tyre’s contact with the road and evenly distribute the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering – delivering longer tread life without sacrificing performance.
Martin Thompson, Michelin’s Fleet Segment Manager UK & Ireland, says: “The new MICHELIN Primacy 4+ has been engineered to deliver exceptional safety and performance over a long life(4) on the road. This brings genuine benefits to fleets through improved duty of care towards their drivers, and enhanced sustainability thanks to tyres which need replacing less frequently.”
The MICHELIN Primacy 4+ will be available in 82 dimensions from 16-19 inches by March, reaching 121 dimensions from 16 to 21 inches by the end of 2022. Fitments are ideally suited to many makes and model of car, including electric vehicles, compact cars and saloons, plus compact and medium-size SUVs.
(1) Aquaplaning in curve: External tests conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service, on Michelin’s request, in June 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 91V on VW Golf 8 2.0l TDI, 8mm water height, comparing MICHELIN Primacy 4+ (100%) versus BRIDGESTONE Turanza T005 (87,6%); CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 (81,2%); GOODYEAR EfficientGrip Performance 2 (94%) competitors. Results may vary according to road and weather conditions.
(2) Aquaplaning in straight line: External tests conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service, on Michelin’s request, in June 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 91V on VW Golf VII 1.5 TSI, 9mm water height, comparing MICHELIN Primacy 4+ (100%) versus BRIDGESTONE Turanza T005 (97,7%); CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 (98,4%); GOODYEAR EfficientGrip Performance 2 (97,9%) competitors. Results may vary according to road and weather conditions.
(3) Wet braking new and worn: External tests conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service, at Michelin’s request, between 80-20 kph, in June 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 91V on VW Golf 8 (worn means when worn at machine – buffed – to the depth of Tread Wear Indicator according to European regulation: ECE R30r03f) comparing MICHELIN Primacy 4+ (new: 22,8m – worn: 31,5m) versus BRIDGESTONE Turanza T005 (new: 22,6m – worn: 36,4m); CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 (new:23,1m – worn: 35,3m); GOODYEAR EfficientGrip Performance 2 (new: 23,8m – worn: 35,5m) competitors. Results may vary according to road and weather conditions.
(4) Longevity: External tests conducted by DEKRA TEST CENTER, on Michelin’s request, in July 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 91V on VW Golf comparing MICHELIN Primacy 4+ (REF km) versus BRIDGESTONE Turanza T005 (-15 998km); CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 (-5 655km); GOODYEAR EfficientGrip Performance 2 (+2093km) competitors. Longevity test run in average real usage (D50) with 12200 km run and extrapolated longevity at 1.6mm. Results may vary according to road and weather conditions