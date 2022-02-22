VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Fleets to benefit from new Michelin Primacy 4+ tyre launch

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 - 08:51
No Comments
2,178 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tyres

Michelin has introduced a new generation of tyre which is expected to prove one of its most popular fitments within the premium fleet car market, offering greater safety from the first to the last mile.(1) (2)

The new MICHELIN Primacy 4+ replaces the previous generation Primacy 4 which was launched in 2018 and stands out for its exceptional braking performance on wet ground when worn.(3)

 It owes much of this performance to Michelin’s EverGrip technology, which includes a self-rejuvenating tread that helps maintain braking performance on wet surfaces, with two layers of rubber helping to offset the loss of tread depth and thus continue to better evacuate water when worn.

The tyre also benefits from Michelin’s MaxTouch Construction to maximise the tyre’s contact with the road and evenly distribute the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering – delivering longer tread life without sacrificing performance.

Martin Thompson, Michelin’s Fleet Segment Manager UK & Ireland, says: “The new MICHELIN Primacy 4+ has been engineered to deliver exceptional safety and performance over a long life(4) on the road. This brings genuine benefits to fleets through improved duty of care towards their drivers, and enhanced sustainability thanks to tyres which need replacing less frequently.”

The MICHELIN Primacy 4+ will be available in 82 dimensions from 16-19 inches by March, reaching 121 dimensions from 16 to 21 inches by the end of 2022. Fitments are ideally suited to many makes and model of car, including electric vehicles, compact cars and saloons, plus compact and medium-size SUVs.

(1) Aquaplaning in curve: External tests conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service, on Michelin’s request, in June 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 91V on VW Golf 8 2.0l TDI, 8mm water height, comparing MICHELIN Primacy 4+ (100%) versus BRIDGESTONE Turanza T005 (87,6%); CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 (81,2%); GOODYEAR EfficientGrip Performance 2 (94%) competitors. Results may vary according to road and weather conditions.

(2) Aquaplaning in straight line: External tests conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service, on Michelin’s request, in June 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 91V on VW Golf VII 1.5 TSI, 9mm water height, comparing MICHELIN Primacy 4+ (100%) versus BRIDGESTONE Turanza T005 (97,7%); CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 (98,4%); GOODYEAR EfficientGrip Performance 2 (97,9%) competitors. Results may vary according to road and weather conditions.

(3) Wet braking new and worn: External tests conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service, at Michelin’s request, between 80-20 kph, in June 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 91V on VW Golf 8 (worn means when worn at machine – buffed – to the depth of Tread Wear Indicator according to European regulation: ECE R30r03f) comparing MICHELIN Primacy 4+ (new: 22,8m – worn: 31,5m) versus BRIDGESTONE Turanza T005 (new: 22,6m – worn: 36,4m); CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 (new:23,1m – worn: 35,3m); GOODYEAR EfficientGrip Performance 2 (new: 23,8m – worn: 35,5m) competitors. Results may vary according to road and weather conditions.

(4) Longevity: External tests conducted by DEKRA TEST CENTER, on Michelin’s request, in July 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 91V on VW Golf comparing MICHELIN Primacy 4+ (REF km) versus BRIDGESTONE Turanza T005 (-15 998km); CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 (-5 655km); GOODYEAR EfficientGrip Performance 2 (+2093km) competitors. Longevity test run in average real usage (D50) with 12200 km run and extrapolated longevity at 1.6mm. Results may vary according to road and weather conditions

 

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Female Truck Driver

HGV driving appeals to underrepresented group...

Feb 24, 2022No Comments

The Driver Academy Group, a consortium led by HGV training specialist HGVC, has secured a record number of applications from women, ethnic minorities and younger people for

Driving Simulator

Driving when tired: how dan...

HAZARD anticipation, speed control and awareness of other road

Feb 24, 2022
Speed Welshpool truck

Palletways member invests ...

Speed Welshpool, a member of the Palletways UK network,

Feb 24, 2022
B H Cecil & Sones Krone trailer

Showstopping Krone trailer ...

BH Cecil & Sons Ltd, the family-owned international transporter,

Feb 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021237,030 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021146,712 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202161,338 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202136,042 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202130,120 Views
    Hot Topics
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202214,058 Views
    Cars being charged up

    UK Automotive calls for EV cha...

    The UK automotive industry has

    Feb 17, 20223,714 Views

    Fuel prices continue their upw...

    As petrol prices approach £1.50

    Feb 15, 20223,162 Views
    ServCity Autonomous Nissan Leaf

    ServCity AD project begins tes...

    ServCity, the UK’s newest autonomous

    Feb 21, 20222,964 Views
    Shell charging point

    Shell Recharge Solutions conne...

    Shell Recharge Solutions, a leader

    Feb 16, 20222,730 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing