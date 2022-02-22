VodaFone
EV charging using Mina App

Mina expands its public charging network

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 - 08:39
Multi award winning EV charging payment solution provider, Mina, have extended their public charging network which now gives drivers with a Chargepass card, access to nearly 6000 chargers across more than 2000 different locations, making this the largest dedicated business charging network in the UK.

Chargepass cardWith an incredibly simple sign up service, businesses wanting to offer a public charging network for their drivers, can request a Chargepass card within just 2 minutes via Mina’s self sign up page.

Drivers on the Mina Chargepass network don’t pay a thing. They simply use their Chargepass card at the available locations and the business picks up the charging costs on their single monthly invoice of which can combine home and workplace charging too.

Better still, all of these charges are shown in the Mina Fleet portal along with insights on costs, charging times, and carbon reporting.

Chris Dalrymple, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Mina explains: “By extending our network, we’re able to offer more flexibility to drivers who need to charge on the go, or for those who don’t have off street parking.

And now with our simple online store, it’s incredibly easy for businesses to order and pay for their chargepass cards, meaning their drivers could have access to thousands of public charge points in just a few clicks”

I’m proud that Mina also has the only platform that can show fleet managers home versus public and workplace charging insights in one place – right down to the cost and carbon of every charge.”

