Willis Towers Watson chooses Lightfoot as Motor Risk Management Partner

Willis Towers Watson, the global insurance broker, has selected Lightfoot’s trail-blazing in-cab driver coaching technology and rewards platform as a self-managed solution to help company car and van fleet clients enhance driver safety and reduce accidents on the road.
Selected as a Motor Risk Management Partner, Lightfoot will be made available to all Willis Towers Watson clients in the UK. That represents many hundreds of businesses that will have access to Lightfoot’s driver-focussed in-cab technology. Blending alerts that keep the driver in the sweet spot of their engine with driver rewards that actively encourage safer, smoother driving, Lightfoot’s driver led approach has been proven to cut accidents by as much as 40%.
Radically different to anything else available in the market, Lightfoot’s in-vehicle dashboard-mounted device works hand-in-hand with the Lightfoot reward app. This shows where drivers are in leagues and rewards those hitting the target Elite Driver level by unlocking access to a host of prize draws. This includes The Drivers’ Lottery, where drivers can win up to £200 each week and have a one-in-ten chance of winning cash prizes. As a result, Lightfoot has transformed the face of driver engagement, which has been shown to directly improve driver safety and performance.
Today, Lightfoot regularly achieves driver engagement levels in excess of 60%, which compares favourably with conventional telematics that struggle to achieve engagements levels higher than 5%.
Driver led, as opposed to fleet manager imposed, Lightfoot uses nudge psychology to keep drivers safe, guiding them to Elite Driver status week-in, week-out. Using always-on coaching, Lightfoot addresses instances of harsh driving styles in the moment, before they become an issue, and it is this, combined with the rewards platform, that has sent accident rates and severity levels tumbling.
Willis Towers Watson was looking for a motor risk management partner that would enable its clients to realise the four key principles by which it works: managing risk, optimising benefits, cultivating talent and unlocking potential.
Stewart Osmond, Haulage & Logistics Director at Willis Towers Watson, commented: “We are driven to help our clients. In every action and with every solution, we act in our clients’ best interests – striving to understand their needs, respecting their perspective and exceeding their expectations.
“Lightfoot dovetailed into this approach perfectly, as it provides a solution to a problem that all businesses with fleets have to contend with, but in a way that drivers actively embrace. Providing coaching in an intuitive and engaging way, drivers welcome the audio and visual prompts, as this helps them to achieve Elite Driver status, ensuring that they don’t miss out on prize draws linked to better driving.
“By unlocking prizes and benefits that makes sense of smoother, safer driving, Lightfoot has transformed the relationship that drivers have with their vehicles. Once a workhorse or a tool to get from A to B, company vehicles are now a seen as means to reward, giving drivers a reason to be better, safer and more efficient, as opposed to roughshod and reckless. That generates a self-managed driver-led solution, which ends the need for time consuming telematics analysis.”
Stewart Osmond adds: “This, combined with Lightfoot’s ability to reduce client fuel bills and emissions by up to 15%, made Lightfoot the perfect fit for our clients. In our view, Lightfoot will rapidly become a welcome win-win tool for all concerned.”
Martin Kadhim, Lightfoot Co-founder, added: “Working with Willis Towers Watson is an exciting step for Lightfoot, as it gives us direct access to businesses, large and small that have huge potential to realise tangible benefits both operationally and from the perspective of their drivers. Delivering a solution to occupational road risk management obligations at the same time as lowering fleet costs across the board, Lightfoot has the ability to effect a major step-change in the way businesses manage their fleets across the UK, creating a culture of reward for better driving, rather than reprimand for recklessness.”
Pioneering a new standard and way of measuring efficient driving, Lightfoot’s technology has been developed in partnership with leading driver-behaviour experts at Bath University. It uses advanced, real-time engine analytics which take account of different factors such as load and road gradient to provide live, in-cab coaching, helping drivers improve both efficiency and safety, and rewarding them for being better.
Through real-time feedback and nudge psychology, drivers intuitively become more aware of their driving style, helping them to be less aggressive, smoother and safer drivers. A verbal end of journey score, based on their driving performance, reinforces good habits and links to the driver app where those achieving and maintaining Lightfoot’s Elite driver status can unlock access to prize draws.
Considered revolutionary in the fleet management and telematics worlds, Lightfoot’s disruptive approach to reducing accidents has been adopted by some of the largest companies in the market, including Tesco, Asda, Virgin Media, Dixons Carphone, and South West Water.