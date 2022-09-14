VodaFone
Together For Safer Roads partners with VisionTrack

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - 06:13
VisionTrack, the leading AI video telematics and connected fleet data specialist, has entered into a membership agreement with global NGO, Together for Safer Roads (TSR). As part of the collaboration, the company will provide its leading vehicle camera technology to TSR’s Truck of the Future pilot program, which aims to eliminate collisions between HGVs and other road users through enhanced driver visibility.

“Our vision is to create a world where all road-users are kept safe from harm, whether HGV drivers, motorists, cyclists or pedestrians,” says Richard Kent, VP of Global Sales at VisionTrack. “We share a commitment with Together for Safer Roads to eliminate traffic fatalities, and by bringing our leading AI video telematic solutions to the Truck of the Future program, we believe we can further this collective goal.”

TSR acts as a bridge providing a path for local governments and public organisations to work with innovative technology providers from the private sector to make all modes of transport safer. The VisionTrack partnership is already underway with the implementation of advanced video-enabled solutions – underpinned by device-agnostic, multi-award-winning IoT platform, Autonomise.ai – across fleets who have joined TSR’s Truck of the Future.

The Truck of the Future program identifies and tests innovative and cost-effective solutions to eliminate collisions between large vehicle operators and other road users, especially the most vulnerable, with driver visibility a high priority. Utilising connected cameras and video telematics from VisionTrack, drivers can gain a 360-degree view around the vehicle, which will help save lives.

“In the US alone, there was more than 40,000 deaths in 2020 from traffic crashes on roadways, with truck incidents representing 12% of the total fatalities, while only making up 4% of the vehicles operating on the road,” says Noah Budnick, Executive Director, Together for Safer Roads. “The incorporation of new technologies, data and innovative approaches to road safety is imperative to eliminating fatalities and making roads safe for all. Partnering with VisionTrack enhances our ability to make Vision Zero a global reality.”

