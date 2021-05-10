Harrow Council to remove cycle lanes and LTNs

Low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and cycle lanes introduced by Harrow Council during the Covid-19 pandemic are to be removed.
The measures were delivered through TfL’s Streetspace initiative, which aimed to support people to socially distance and encourage active travel during lockdown.
On 29 April, Harrow Council’s cabinet announced it would remove the LTNs and cycle lanes – citing a ‘clear’ lack of public support.
Following the removal of the schemes, the council says it will consider introducing road safety measures, such as speed reductions, where they previously existed.
However, Harrow Council’s trial period for School Streets – also introduced as part of the Streetspace initiative – is to be extended for six months.
Graham Henson, leader of Harrow Council, said: “It is clear from the statutory consultation undertaken over the past six months that there is little support for the cycle lanes and low traffic neighbourhoods implemented as part of the national initiative.
“And so, the decision to remove these experimental schemes is the right one for Harrow – we will keep residents informed about when this will take place.
“We have listened to and understand residents’ concerns about how the schemes were implemented. Going forward the council will do things differently – engaging with our residents to shape projects before they are implemented.”