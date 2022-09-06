Headline News

Direct Vision Standard (DVS)

Mission Zero accredited by TfL as FORS equivalent

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 - 08:49
Mission Zero, the new fleet quality standard that was launched late 2021, has signed an accreditation agreement with Transport for London officially recognising Mission Zero and the Work-Related Road Risk Module as equivalent to FORS Silver* and therefore compliant with TfL’s Work-Related Road Risk (WRRR) contract clauses.

Please find further information below and image attached, if you have any questions or would be interested in speaking with Mission Zero CEO, Nick Caesari please just let me know and I will arrange this for you. If you require alternate imagery do let me know.

Mission Zero and the Work-Related Road Risk Module becomes first fleet quality standard to be officially accredited by Transport for London as equivalent to FORS Silver therefore compliant with TfL’s Work-Related Road Risk (WRRR) requirements.

Mission Zero, the new fleet quality standard that was launched late 2021, has signed an accreditation agreement with Transport for London officially recognising Mission Zero and the Work-Related Road Risk Module as equivalent to FORS Silver* and therefore compliant with TfL's Work-Related Road Risk (WRRR) contract clauses.

“Mission Zero was developed to ensure fleet operators had a choice in meeting procurement requirements so this official accreditation and recognition by TfL is incredibly important in achieving this objective” said Nick Caesari, CEO of Mission Zero.

“Fleet operators can use Mission Zero to demonstrate contractual compliance where FORS Silver is specified, either on existing Work-Related Road Risk contracts, or when tendering for them”.

Mission Zero CEO, Nick Caesari

Despite being in the market for less than a year, Mission Zero is already well established, with accredited operators including some of the most recognised names in the transport industry such as Speedy, O’Donovan’s, BOC, Sunbelt, Kilnbridge, Continental Landscapes and Flannery’s.

Mission Zero is also recognised by CLOCS (Construction Logistics and Community Safety) and can be used to demonstrate compliance with the fleet operator requirements of the CLOCS Standard. Based on a full legal compliance audit, it incorporates industry best practice and includes specific contractual requirements such as TfL WRRR.

“Fleet operators now have another path to meeting both their legal obligations and contractual requirements, it cover all aspects.” said Nick

Mission Zero has no upfront fees to register, no subscription fees for smaller operators (10 vehicles or less), as well as a dedicated accreditation portal that provides access to over 60 policy & procedures, risk assessment and training documents that are all provided free of charge.

Nick added “Fleet accreditation should not be expensive or overly challenging for operators. By providing zero or low subscription fees, highly competitive auditing fees, all the documentation that an operator needs free of charge, as well as subsidised training, fleet accreditation is accessible to all fleet operators, irrespective of size”

Mission Zero is also donating £10 from every audit it completes to national road safety charity RoadPeace, supporting the vital work they do in supporting road crash victims and their families.

*Mission Zero and FORS are entirely independent accreditation schemes and being accredited for one does not entitle an operator to be automatically accredited for the other. Separate applications and fees apply for each accreditation scheme.

