VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Trucks

(2) Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. Low Entry Cab, with CP Davidson Titan refuse collection body

Renault Trucks completes first electric vehicle roadshow

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 - 07:58
No Comments
684 Views
Electric Trucks, Fleet Management, HGV News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Top News

Timed to coincide with COP26, Renault Trucks has successfully completed its Electric Vehicle Roadshow (EV Roadshow) 1 – 13 November.  Demonstrating that zero tailpipe emission electric trucks and vans are here and available now, the roadshow offered customers across the country a first-hand experience of vehicles from Renault Trucks 3.1 – 26 tonne Z.E. range.

The EV Roadshow travelled from Glasgow to Enfield, calling in at nine Renault Trucks dealers with each vehicle covering over 1,100 miles, and the electric trucks relying solely on charging at dealer sites and through the national charging infrastructure.

Commenting on the positive feedback from customers attending the EV Roadshow, Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director at Renault Trucks UK & Ireland said: “Due to extremely high levels of interest in our electric range, we decided to take the vehicles out to our customers and the response has been incredible.

“Over 200 people have joined us to experience our fully electric Z.E. range from 3.1t to 26t first hand, to discover more about our approach to net zero, and to discuss their alternative energy ambitions with our electric mobility experts.”

Every stop on the roadshow’s itinerary included a hands-on demonstration of the Z.E. range, with interactive workshop sessions and the opportunity for customers to meet their local Renault Trucks Energy Transition Specialists as well as key members of Renault Trucks senior management team.

Renault ZE Refuse truck

Additionally, a ride and drive experience showcased three fully electric vehicles selected to demonstrate the breadth of applications now switching to electric: a 26 tonne Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. Low Entry Cab, with CP Davidson Titan refuse collection body; a 16 tonne Renault Trucks D Z.E. 4×2 featuring Bevans box body; and 3.1 tonne fully electric Renault Trucks Red EDITION Master OptiTipper Z.E fitted with steel and aluminium caged tipper body.

“With our EV Roadshow we are walking the talk, demonstrating the range of our Z.E. commercial vehicles that are already answering the pressing need to improve air quality and reduce noise pollution in our cities. On top of this, by driving the vehicles ourselves between all locations across the country, our commercial team has experienced some of the challenges that will only help us with upcoming conversations with customers.”

“For last mile and city service, as well as medium and heavy duty urban applications, we are ready, and we are showing our commitment to net zero with electric solutions that can cut carbon emissions today,” concludes Carlos Rodrigues.

The Renault Trucks Electric Roadshow will now head out to the Island of Ireland, to meet with customers of Diamond Trucks and Setanta Vehicle Sales.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

A large HGV stuck under a bridge

Network Rail urges lorry drivers to ‘Wi...

Nov 16, 2021No Comments

Network Rail has revealed the most-struck railway bridges in the country as it relaunches its ‘Wise Up, Size Up’ campaign, reminding lorry drivers and haulage operators to

Tevva secures substantial f...

Electric and hydrogen truck pioneer Tevva is pleased to

Nov 16, 2021

COP26: climate change need ...

COP26 has confirmed that world-wide net zero emissions by

Nov 16, 2021

Centrica launches pure elec...

Every Centrica employee is being offered the chance to

Nov 15, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021227,094 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021139,458 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201987,540 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201845,954 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201843,572 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing