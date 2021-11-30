Hereford based logistics firm invests in team to grow business

A family-owned logistics firm in Hereford has appointed a new customer service executive, Lisa Carroll, to support the growth of its business. Arthur Oakley Transport Limited is a member of Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network which is part of JSE-listed Imperial Logistics (Imperial).
Lisa will support Arthur Oakley’s sales and management team as a key point of contact for customers and is based at the firm’s depot on Rotherwas Industrial Estate, Hereford. The business has a diverse customer base from single traders to multinational businesses.
Commenting on her appointment Lisa, said: “Arthur Oakley is a respected name in the logistics industry, and I’m delighted to be here. I’m keen to provide an excellent service to our existing customers and ensure their consignments arrive safely and smoothly.”
Depot principal, Lindsay Oakley-Davies, adds: “Lisa is a great addition, joining us in a newly created role to support us and our customers as industry continues to get back on its feet after a difficult eighteen months. She’ll work with customer account manager Daniel Woodland, who joined us in 2020 and has done a sterling job in growing the business in a very challenging environment.”
Rob Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, said: “Whilst Palletways centres on infrastructure like hubs and depots, we’re essentially a people-based business. Appointing Lisa and Daniel demonstrates the importance we place on recruiting the best people across our network.”
Arthur Oakley is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.
Since its launch, Palletways has built a strategic network of over 400 depots and 20 hubs, serving 24 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Spain, Slovakia, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
As Palletways’ operations continue, we’re committed to keeping essential supply chains open, despite the challenge of COVID-19. Palletways’ top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities. That’s why we closely follow government and medical advice to put safety at the forefront of our daily activities.