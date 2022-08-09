Headline News

Car News

MG4

MG Motor UK announces specifications of striking new MG4 EV

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 - 08:48
No Comments
1,446 Views
Car News, Car Post, Car Review Post, Electric Cars, Manufacturer News, MG, News, Secondary News

MG is announcing more specifications of its all-new, much-anticipated MG4 EV – an all-electric hatchback dedicated to offering customers space, technology, affordability and driving quality.

The all-electric hatchback range promises to offer UK customers affordable zero emissions motoring without compromise. Three specifications will be offered at launch – the MG4 EV SE Standard Range, the SE Long Range and the Trophy Long Range.

As well as a modern, striking new design language, the MG4 EV will offer exceptional storage, cabin and boot space within its compact exterior dimensions thanks to its stretched 2,705mm wheelbase. Rear boot capacity is also enhanced by class-leading thin battery technology, which measures just 110mm in height.

As the first model to use the innovative new MSP, the MG4 EV will pave the way for the next generation of all-electric MGs that will feature across a wide range of forthcoming cars.

The advanced platform will offer drivers superb roadholding and engagement, thanks to 50:50 weight distribution, a rear-wheel drive configuration and a low centre of gravity afforded by the battery design and placement.

Initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 EV Standard Range will be capable of 218 miles range on the WLTP cycle – with Long Range SE and Trophy Models capable of 281 miles and 270 miles respectively. The 64kWh battery is also capable of charging up to 135kW, meaning a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% – 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.

Faithful to MG’s Get More approach, all MG4 EVs will have a seven-year warranty and superb levels of space and equipment as standard. The simple, elegant interior will be packed with hi-tech features, including a 10.25’’ floating infotainment screen and a 7’’ driver display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

The comprehensively equipped MG 4 EV SE trim will be available with Standard Range or Long Range batteries, both equipped with the company’s MG Pilot advanced driver assistance system, automatic LED headlights and rear lights, rear parking sensors, 17’’ alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control and MG iSmart app connectivity.

Long Range SE models also include MG’s innovative Active Grille Shutter System (AGS), which regulates air flow according to vehicle requirements. This improves aerodynamic efficiency by up to 30% and can increase EV range by as much as 10%.

The MG4 EV Trophy specification will be the highest available at launch, capable of 270 miles on a single charge thanks to a Long Range battery as standard.

Trophy models will be equipped with an upgraded MG Pilot system, with the inclusion of Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). Additionally, a two-tone roof, rear privacy glass, twin aero rear spoiler, leather interior with electric driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth key, satellite navigation, 360 camera, wireless phone charging and an upgraded MG iSmart system compatible with live services are all standard.

Six colours will be available from launch, with Arctic White, Holborn Blue, Black Pearl and Dynamic Red joined by two new MG colours: Camden Grey and Volcano Orange.

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK, said: “Our first all-electric hatchback will offer unrivalled interior space and practicality, with a level of equipment usually expected from premium and performance EV manufacturers. We believe our new MG4 EV will be an enticing proposition for customers seeking an affordable electric car without compromise. The potential of the innovative Modular Scalable Platform is considerable and is set to deliver some exciting new MGs over the coming years.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

How can HGV drivers beat the heat and keep co...

Aug 09, 2022No Comments

Following record temperatures seen in July, it’s possible there is another heatwave on the horizon. Whilst it may not reach the heights of 40 degrees, the Met

Fitted Dash Cam Lexus

200 percent growth for Next...

Nextbase, the UK’s leading Dash Cam brand, has seen

Aug 09, 2022

FairFuelUK accuse fuel comp...

“Rishi, Liz: MPs and the Nation want real action

Aug 09, 2022

M53 closure to help constru...

National Highways is paving the way for cutting carbon

Aug 09, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20224,554 Views
    ULEZ expansion

    Boroughs hit out against ULEZ ...

    Two of London’s boroughs have

    Aug 01, 20223,396 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 20223,348 Views
    Bridgstone truck

    Bridgestone & Webfleet to...

    Together, Bridgestone and Webfleet are

    Aug 01, 20223,306 Views
    mobile charger charging up a bus

    How mobile chargers are enabli...

    Across the globe, EV adoption

    Aug 04, 20222,766 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,922 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,398 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,706 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,738 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,818 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing