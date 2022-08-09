Headline News

General News

M53 closure to help construct hydrogen-powered refinery

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 - 08:20
No Comments
1,464 Views
General News, National Highways, News, Newsletter, Top News

National Highways is paving the way for cutting carbon emissions at one of the country’s biggest oil refineries.

The company, responsible for operating the country’s motorways and major A roads, is closing the M53 for a night later this month to ensure the main module of the UK’s first hydrogen-ready furnace, can be delivered to Essar Oil UK’s Stanlow refinery near Ellesmere Port in Cheshire.  The refinery is located on the south bank of the River Mersey, flanked on its west by the M53 and M56 to the south.

The largest single ‘module’ for the new furnace is 26.5 metres long, 18.5 metres tall, and 14.2 metres wide – that’s twice the length of a road-going oil tanker, almost five times higher than a double decker bus and six times wider than one of National Highways’ famous orange salt spreaders. And the last leg of its 6,000 mile – and mostly watery – journey will be along the strictly terra firma of the M53 motorway and A5117 local road.

After arriving by ship from Thailand to the Port of Liverpool in June it was transferred to a barge for the short trip across the River Mersey, through the locks into the Manchester Ship Canal and onto a holding bay near National Waterways Museum at Ellesmere Port.

On Saturday 13 August it will be moved away from the canal a few hundred yards onto the neighbouring M53 via the southbound entry slip road at junction 8.

Straddling both the northbound and southbound carriageways the module will then be slowly and carefully moved at walking pace some three miles onto Essar Oil UK’s Stanlow site, exiting the M53 at junction 10 and travelling along the A5117 local road.

To help with the delivery, National Highways is closing the M53 for a night this week.

Gordon Beattie, National Highways’ abnormal loads manager for the North West said: “There are abnormal loads and there are abnormal loads – and this one will completely fill the motorway. The module will be mounted on two wheeled platforms – one on each carriageway – and will look a bit like the bridge of a container ship gliding down the motorway.

“This has been a huge logistical challenge for everyone involved but we’ll be closing the motorway at a time when traffic is at its lightest and a very good diversion will be in place.”

Stewart Prentice, Head of Projects, at Essar said: “We would like to thank National Highways for their support in this mammoth task, especially in facilitating closure of the M53 as our new furnace travels on its final leg to Stanlow.

“The new furnace is one of the largest objects ever to be moved on UK roads and key to Essar’s strategy of transitioning to being a low carbon energy provider at the forefront of decarbonisation in the North West.”

National Highways today released full details of the overnight motorway closure – including diversion information. The southbound carriageway will be closed between junction 5 at Hooton and junction 10 for Cheshire Oaks from 7pm on Saturday 13 August until 10am on Sunday 14 August.

The northbound carriageway will be closed between junction 10 and junction 8 with the closure time on the Saturday evening after 7pm and subject to an appropriate reduction in traffic levels from Cheshire Oaks.

A good diversion using the A550 and A494 trunks will operate between between junction 5 and junction 11 at Stoak Interchange where the M53 meets the M56.

As part of the work to accommodate the abnormal load, National Highways will need to remove and restore a number of lighting columns and matrix signs from the central reservation, boundary fencing and safety barrier from the verge, some safety barrier from the central reservation and a number of signs.

The new furnace is part of Government-backed plans to include hydrogen in the race to reduce the country’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

How can HGV drivers beat the heat and keep co...

Aug 09, 2022No Comments

Following record temperatures seen in July, it’s possible there is another heatwave on the horizon. Whilst it may not reach the heights of 40 degrees, the Met

Fitted Dash Cam Lexus

200 percent growth for Next...

Nextbase, the UK’s leading Dash Cam brand, has seen

Aug 09, 2022

FairFuelUK accuse fuel comp...

“Rishi, Liz: MPs and the Nation want real action

Aug 09, 2022
MG4

MG Motor UK announces speci...

MG is announcing more specifications of its all-new, much-anticipated

Aug 09, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20224,554 Views
    ULEZ expansion

    Boroughs hit out against ULEZ ...

    Two of London’s boroughs have

    Aug 01, 20223,396 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 20223,348 Views
    Bridgstone truck

    Bridgestone & Webfleet to...

    Together, Bridgestone and Webfleet are

    Aug 01, 20223,306 Views
    mobile charger charging up a bus

    How mobile chargers are enabli...

    Across the globe, EV adoption

    Aug 04, 20222,766 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,922 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,398 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,706 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,738 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,818 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing