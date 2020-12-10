Headline News

Mercedes−Benz Vans announces next−generation eSprinter

Thursday, December 10, 2020 - 07:45
No Comments
660 Views
eSprinter, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, Mercedes-Benz Vans, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Mercedes-Benz Vans is accelerating down its road to full electrification and will make all of its model ranges available with a battery-electric drivetrain with a focus on reliability, quality and optimized total cost of ownership (TCO). To create even greater added value for customers in the future, Mercedes-Benz Vans developed the new Electric Versatility Platform for the large van segment. This innovative e-drive platform will be the technical basis for the next-generation eSprinter. The core elements of the new platform are three modules that enable the greatest possible flexibility in the development and design of different body types. This allows for new eSprinter body configurations previously only available with combustion engines.

eSprinter

Next Generation eSprinter

“The next generation eSprinter will enable us to make many more body variants available. This will ensure we meet the requirements of our customers across multiple sectors in the future, while offering the advantages of locally emission-free electric drive,” said Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “The Sprinter has been demonstrating our competence in the transport field for a quarter of a century. In the field of electromobility, we have initiated many innovations in recent years. With the implementation of our accelerated electrification strategy, we’re combining the best of both worlds – our innovation and expertise!”

eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz is convinced of the ecological and economic advantages of battery-electric vans and will continue to push forward its plans to bring electrically powered vans to the market in all segments. The Mercedes-Benz Vans division is accelerating its electrification strategy and pursuing leadership in electric drive by fast-tracking development of its new Electric Versatility Platform for the large van segment. This innovative e-drive platform will underpin the next generation of eSprinter, a product that will aim for best-in-class performance. With an investment of 350 million euros, the Electric Versatility Platform will play a key role in Mercedes-Benz Vans’ plans for emission-free transportation, and will offer optimal solutions, including for the U.S. and Canada. As the next generation eSprinter will be produced CO2 neutral, this will be yet another step toward realizing Daimler’s ”Ambition 2039.”

eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz Vans: nächste Generation eSprinter
Mercedes-Benz Vans: next generation eSprinter

Today, Mercedes-Benz Vans is already the EV market leader with a share of more than 30% of the midsize and large van segments in Europe. Following the eVito and eSprinter, Mercedes-Benz Vans will ultimately cover the battery-electric range in all commercial transporter segments with the future eCitan.

The development of the Electric Versatility Platform significantly underlines the refocused Mercedes-Benz Vans’ strategy, which, among other things, enshrines leadership in the field of electromobility.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has refocused its strategy in line with the passenger car division, focusing on the following subject areas:

  • Clear positioning as a premium brand for commercial and private customers
    Mercedes-Benz Vans is sharpening its profile as a premium provider of future-oriented transport solutions for commercial and private customers.
  • Leveraging growth potential
    Central to the new strategy is a disciplined focus on sales and high-margin markets and segments to advance profitable growth worldwide. In parallel with the expansion of its activities in Europe, the company will continue to grow its presence in China and North America.
  • Intensifying customer loyalty and growing recurrent revenues
    Mercedes-Benz Vans will further intensify its cooperation with customers to ensure products and services are perfectly tailored to their needs.
  • Leading position in electric drives and digital solutions
    Mercedes-Benz Vans’ objective is to set new standards in the van segment with customer- and future-oriented solutions. In addition to electromobility, the networking of vehicles and digital solutions are also consistently being further developed.
  • Reduced costs
    In order to improve profitability and increase competitiveness, fixed costs will be reduced. Profitability also plays a key role against the backdrop of the transformation to emission-free and connected mobility.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Ontruck

Ontruck receives 2020 Supply & Demand Ch...

Dec 10, 2020No Comments

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain, has selected European digital freight platform, Ontruck, as

Osprey Charging

Osprey Charging installs 10...

Marston’s, Britain’s leading independent pub and retailing business, today

Dec 10, 2020
driving for work

Landmark study reveals driv...

The unacceptable death and injury toll involving people driving

Dec 10, 2020
Flock

Flock launches insurance fo...

Flock, the insurtech known for insuring complex commercial drone

Dec 09, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    COVID-19

    UK truck drivers rise to the C...

    With measures to counter the

    Apr 03, 202018,000 Views

    Dash Cams and the law: What yo...

    If you have a Dash

    Jan 23, 201917,046 Views

    Van sales driven by online sho...

    Online shopping and van-driving businesses

    Apr 30, 201916,380 Views

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV awar...

    The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has

    Jan 28, 201916,356 Views

    Ocado Launches £3m Investment...

    Today, online supermarket Ocado opened

    Jan 08, 201915,942 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing