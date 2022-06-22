Headline News

Truckman expands hardtop range with introduction of ARB Ascent

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 - 08:17
Truckman, the UK’s leading manufacturer and distributor of pick-up truck and 4×4 accessories, is expanding its extensive range of hardtops with the introduction of the ARB Ascent.

Following its acquisition by Australian vehicle accessory and outdoor equipment specialist ARB, Truckman is bringing ARB’s premium Ascent hardtop to its range to provide commercial and leisure pick-up truck owners with even more truck bed storage options.

The Ascent is ARB’s flagship hardtop, which has been developed with a focus on vehicle integration, security and user functionality.

In addition to featuring fully integrated central locking (on all three doors) and electric push-button window switches, the Ascent comes as standard with two lift-up 5mm thick tempered and tinted side windows, which can also be adjusted into pop-out style for ventilation.

Manufactured from heavy-duty 9mm recyclable ABS plastic designed for temperatures ranging from -20°C to 90°C, the highly robust and hard-working canopy is designed to carry a dynamic (moving) weight of 100kg, while the static weight is between 350kg and 400kg – making it ideal for fitting accessories including roof top tents, BASE Rack and recovery equipment.

Attached to the pick-up with a full-length mounting system, which firmly secures the Ascent to the pick-up truck, it also includes integrated wiring to power its rear LED brake light and an easy to reach low current draw LED interior light.

The ARB Ascent is available from Truckman for the Double Cab Ford Ranger Mk5-7, Isuzu D-Max Mk6 Toyota Hilux Mk8-9 and VW Amarok Mk1-2.  It can be self-fitted, distributed to a dealer for fitting or can be installed at Truckman’s factory in the West Midlands.  It is available from www.truckman.co.uk and retails at £3,360.00 (including vat).

Mike Wheeler, Executive Chairman of Truckman, said: “Now Truckman is part of ARB we are excited to be able to bring an even more expansive range of accessories to our commercial and leisure customers and the Ascent is the perfect addition to our range.  It matches the high quality, styling and robust capabilities of our own Truckman hardtops, while offering added peace of mind that it is tried and tested in tough Australian conditions.

“The Ascent has a range of practical features for those who live an active lifestyle and for tradespeople and engineers who want their pick-up truck to look as good off-road as it does on the road, whilst providing a secure and accessible storage solution for tools and equipment.”

