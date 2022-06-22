Headline News

Stagecoach supports Armed Forces Day 2022 with nationwide free travel

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Stagecoach, the country’s biggest bus and coach operator, has confirmed that free travel will be available for military and ex-military personnel on all of its bus and tram services on Saturday 25 June for Armed Forces Day, and will also be offered on Sunday 26 June. This is part of Stagecoach’s ongoing commitment to support the Armed Forces.

Armed Forces Day – on Saturday 25 June – is a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Stagecoach bus companies across the UK are offering free travel on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June to serving personnel wearing their uniform, carrying a military ID card and to veterans carrying a medal or veteran’s badge.

Stagecoach also offers free bus and tram travel every year for veterans and military personnel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The commitment to free travel for the Armed Forces is supported by Stagecoach’s new employee led Veterans Network. The network was launched to allow Stagecoach colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Force Covenant since March 2015, recognising the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.

Kathryn Dawson, a Stagecoach bus driver at Sharston depot in Manchester, is co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network.  She previously served in the Armed Forces in Germany, Canada, and the middle East, in the Royal Artillery and the Royal Logistics corps. She said: “We know that our employees right across the country are passionate about showing their support and appreciation for our military personnel. We’re therefore really pleased to be offering free travel to help people more easily join in with the events taking place over the coming weekend.

“We are proud to have thousands of ex-forces personnel working across our business.  Through our Veterans Network, we are able to build even further on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years and identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those who may want to come and join the company.  We have been attending military recruitment events across the UK to see how we can further support those leaving the Armed Forces, and as a result, we have been pleased to see an increase in the number of veterans interested in positions with Stagecoach.”

