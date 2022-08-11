MAN TGE Individual Lion S setting new standards

MAN Truck and Bus have set new standards in Van Cool following the launch of their New Special Edition TGE Individual Lion S.
Designed to catch the eye of the individualist, this vehicle will appeal to the driver who wants to stand out in the crowd. Drawing attention from other road users, the TGE Individual Lion S delivers a combination of proven MAN technology, maximum comfort and unique design.
With its exclusive exterior styling, featuring red-weave carbon-look elements, striking front end, black chrome badging and red highlights, the MAN TGE Individual Lion S is a guaranteed attention grabber.
Sitting on black 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels which cover motorsport lead red brake calipers, the TGE Individual Lion S Exterior highlights include; exclusive stainless steel trim to the lower front bumper to the grille and top of headlights, red weave design carbon bumper covers and carbon design mirror caps with an integrated MAN lion, black aluminium sidebars with synthetic tread boards incorporating the Individual Lion S carbon logo, red pin-striping and an exclusive 3-piece roof spoiler which houses a rear view camera and high-rise lights. To ensure further exclusivity colour coding to the bumper and side protection panels is standard and the badging to both the wings and rear doors is finished in polished black chrome.
Step inside the ergonomically designed cab and you’re met with a wave of sensory emotions. High-quality materials, perfect workmanship with an appealing colour and lighting concept make the spacious interior of the TGE Individual Lion S an instant icon of style. High-quality leather seats stitched in a hexagon design, featuring an embroidered MAN Lion, cosset your body curves.
The red highlights to the dash-mounted ventilation outlets and the lower steering wheel spokes instantly stand out, adding the perfect balance of sophistication, as does the crisp LED lighting to the footwells and lower and upper storage compartments. The bespoke design is finished off with plush red-stitched hard-wearing footwell mats.
Sitting behind the heated leather multifunction steering wheel, with both rake and reach adjustment, the drivers’ ergoActive seat features 4-way lumbar support, armrests, height adjustment and to help maximise comfort suspension. The central passenger seat folds to make a handy table with both cup and document holders and folds up and forwards to reveal additional under-seat storage. Across the top of the windscreen, above the driver’s head, is an overhead storage system that features two 1-DIN slots and space for paperwork and magazines.
Designed as an individual workhorse oozing quality, the new special edition TGE Individual Lion S is as efficient as it is stylish. Powered by the 180hp (130kW) 2.0 litre twin-turbo EUVI AR engine, mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission, the Individual Lion S can be specified in either front-wheel drive (FWD) or 4×4 (all-wheel drive). In service telematics data has shown this proven powertrain combination to be frugal at the pumps, economic in the workshop and gentle on the environment.
This special edition model TGE is available as a high roof 3.5-tonne panel van in either Standard length, with a wheelbase of 3.640 mm and a total vehicle length of 5.968 mm, or Long length, with a wheelbase of 4.490 mm and a total vehicle length of 6.836 mm. Both FWD and 4×4 models can tow a 3.000 kg braked trailer and can operate at a permissible 6.000 kg gross train weight.
In keeping with all MAN TGE models the Individual Lion S comes equipped with ABS, EBA, ESC, Cross Wind Assist, Drivers airbag, Engine immobiliser, Remote central locking, Seatbelt warning, Windscreen wiper with Rain sensor, Hill start assist, Cruise control, Speed limiter, Thatcham approved alarm system, Park distance control to front and rear with sensor-based side protection and Lane change system. The 4×4 models also feature Hill descent control and Diff locks.
The Individual Lion S comes equipped with the MAN Media Van Business infotainment system which includes an 8-inch anti-glare colour touchscreen, 4 speakers, DAB+, Wired and wireless smartphone integration, Voice activation and an overhead 3-button module for information, assistance and emergency calls.
To guarantee exclusivity and ensure a standout vehicle the MAN TGE Individual Lion S can be specified in three striking colours, Silver Gray (R0007) and in metallic colours, Indium Gray and Reflex Silver.
All MAN vehicles are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and customer-tailored solution maintenance.
The entire MAN range benefits from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.