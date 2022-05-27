Headline News

Fleet Management

Toyota announce new narrow chassis and cold store reach trucks

Friday, May 27, 2022 - 07:09
No Comments
618 Views
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Top News, Warehouse

Toyota Material Handling has announced two further additions to the BT Reflex reach truck range. Following the recent updates to the R, E and O-series of BT Reflex machines, the narrow chassis N-series – an ideal truck for confined spaces – has been further improved, while cold-store versions of the R, E and N-series are also now offered.

The BT Reflex N-series is a compact truck designed for use at sites where space is restricted, loads are block stacked or drive-in racking is a feature.

The upgraded N-series comes in two capacities – 1.4 and 1.6 tonnes, while the lift height has been increased to 10 metres.

Meanwhile, the new cold store BT Reflex models can lift to a height of 13 metres and are available in five capacities – 1.4, 1.6, 1.8, 2.0 and 2.5 tonnes.

Designed to deliver optimum performance in temperatures as low as -30°C, the standard cold store version has an open cab, however, an isolated heated cabin option is also available.

Both the new narrow N-series and the cold store trucks benefit from a simple-to-use colour touchscreen display and are ergonomically designed with all controls within easy reach for maximum operator comfort.

Featuring lithium-ion battery technology, the new N-Series and cold store trucks are equipped with Toyota’s I_Site fleet management system.

Gary Ison, Sales Training and Product Development Manager, Toyota Material Handling UK, commented: “The latest additions to our class-leading reach truck range bring further benefits to more customer applications. The new BT Reflex machines guarantee a very intuitive and interactive driving experience and deliver highly intelligent energy-saving solutions.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Van Insurance

Co-op Insurance launches new van insurance

May 27, 2022No Comments

Co-op Insurance has launched a new van insurance product, to deliver further choice and value to its members and customers. Available through Co-op Insurance’s website, van owners are

Acid test for the ID. Buzz

The most emotional member of the ID. family is

May 27, 2022
White electric van being charged

Industry calls for chargepo...

More than half of van owners say they are

May 26, 2022
Trafic Red Edition

Renault Trucks Trafic Red E...

Renault Trucks is extending its range, launching a new

May 26, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Law change set to allow newly ...

    Plans to scrap EU rules

    May 23, 20224,296 Views
    Driverless car in London

    Future of fleet mobility

    One small regulation change has

    May 23, 20224,230 Views
    Electric car on the road

    Electric Vehicle ‘out of cha...

    Potential EV owners should not

    May 23, 20223,924 Views
    SightLine

    Goodyear SightLine: tyre intel...

    As vehicles – and their

    May 18, 20223,402 Views
    Digger

    Construction fleets’ fuel bi...

    Construction fleets’ fuel bills could

    May 19, 20223,306 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021243,372 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,998 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202142,096 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202234,338 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202130,012 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing