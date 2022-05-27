Co-op Insurance launches new van insurance

Co-op Insurance has launched a new van insurance product, to deliver further choice and value to its members and customers.
Available through Co-op Insurance’s website, van owners are now able to take advantage of the new comprehensive offering, which comes with a variety of features. Benefits include replacement locks up to £500, if a van’s keys are lost or stolen, guaranteed repair work when using an approved repairer, and personal belongings up to £250, if they are damaged or stolen.
Vehicles covered include popular models such as the Ford Transit, Citroën Berlingo, Vauxhall Vivaro, Renault Trafic and VW Transporter, with tools in transit cover available as an optional extra – covering up to £10,000.
Head of Motor at Co-op Insurance, Paul Evans, said: “For business owners and workers who rely on vans as part of their daily working life, we know it’s important to provide an insurance product that can offer peace of mind and great value. We’re delighted to be launching this new comprehensive policy which provides the flexible and specialist protection that we know van owners often need.”
Co-op van insurance is offered through Co-op Insurance and administered by Affinity Insurance Solutions Limited.