Headline News

Co-op Insurance

Van Insurance

Co-op Insurance launches new van insurance

Friday, May 27, 2022 - 07:46
No Comments
726 Views
Co-op Insurance, Fleet Management, Insurance, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Van News

Co-op Insurance has launched a new van insurance product, to deliver further choice and value to its members and customers.

Available through Co-op Insurance’s website, van owners are now able to take advantage of the new comprehensive offering, which comes with a variety of features. Benefits include replacement locks up to £500, if a van’s keys are lost or stolen, guaranteed repair work when using an approved repairer, and personal belongings up to £250, if they are damaged or stolen.

Vehicles covered include popular models such as the Ford Transit, Citroën Berlingo, Vauxhall Vivaro, Renault Trafic and VW Transporter, with tools in transit cover available as an optional extra – covering up to £10,000.

Head of Motor at Co-op Insurance, Paul Evans, said: “For business owners and workers who rely on vans as part of their daily working life, we know it’s important to provide an insurance product that can offer peace of mind and great value. We’re delighted to be launching this new comprehensive policy which provides the flexible and specialist protection that we know van owners often need.”

Co-op van insurance is offered through Co-op Insurance and administered by Affinity Insurance Solutions Limited.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Toyota announce new narrow chassis and cold s...

May 27, 2022No Comments

Toyota Material Handling has announced two further additions to the BT Reflex reach truck range. Following the recent updates to the R, E and O-series of BT

Acid test for the ID. Buzz

The most emotional member of the ID. family is

May 27, 2022
White electric van being charged

Industry calls for chargepo...

More than half of van owners say they are

May 26, 2022
Trafic Red Edition

Renault Trucks Trafic Red E...

Renault Trucks is extending its range, launching a new

May 26, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Law change set to allow newly ...

    Plans to scrap EU rules

    May 23, 20224,296 Views
    Driverless car in London

    Future of fleet mobility

    One small regulation change has

    May 23, 20224,230 Views
    Electric car on the road

    Electric Vehicle ‘out of cha...

    Potential EV owners should not

    May 23, 20223,924 Views
    SightLine

    Goodyear SightLine: tyre intel...

    As vehicles – and their

    May 18, 20223,402 Views
    Digger

    Construction fleets’ fuel bi...

    Construction fleets’ fuel bills could

    May 19, 20223,306 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021243,372 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,998 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202142,096 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202234,338 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202130,012 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing