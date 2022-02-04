VodaFone
Headline News

Europe

White van in Europe

Upcoming European licence rules for van operators

Friday, February 4, 2022 - 00:26
No Comments
750 Views
Europe, Fleet Management, Logistics, News, Top News, Van News

TruTac is giving UK van operators an early heads up about legislation in May that will affect those with LCVs above 2.5 tonnes (or towing trailers with a combined weight over 2.5 tonnes) travelling across international borders that are engaged in hire and reward.

From 21 May 2022, companies using vans or other light goods vehicles weighing between 2.5 and 3.5 tonnes for hire and reward will require a  Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to drive in the European Union. This includes crossing from N. Ireland into the Republic of Ireland. The move is part of the UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

One of the many conditions of the licence is the appointment of a dedicated transport manager, with a valid Transport Manager Certificate of Professional Competence (TM CPC) qualification. The UK Government has said some operators may be able to obtain a temporary exemption from the TM CPC requirement if they have “appropriate experience of managing light goods vehicles in the form of temporary transport manager status.”

Service park in SpainAnother condition is for the company to demonstrate financial standing to run the business with a minimum of £1,600 available for the first vehicle and an extra £800 per additional vehicle. As with HGV operators, assets must also be kept safe and in good condition. All safety inspection and maintenance records undertaken must also be retained for a minimum of 15 months.

TruTac believes operators should be prepared for the new regulations, regardless of their status.

“This piece of legislation comes at a particularly testing time for transport operators – irrespective of the size or weight of their vehicles – and it’s the type of thing that could easily be misunderstood or overlooked completely.” Says TruTac Managing Director, Jemma James.

“Those with vehicles under 3.5 tonnes will be used to a fairly straightforward approach to driver and vehicle compliance, but these new rules introduce an extra layer of complexity, especially for anyone with vans just over the 2.5 tonne mark or for those who tow trailers or semi-trailers. We want to help operators prepare for it, to ensure they are fully compliant and that their businesses are unimpeded.”

TruTac’s range of software for the transport industry is designed with compliance at its core and is just as applicable to van operators as to those with heavier vehicles. Its TruControl fleet management portal comprises a suite of software applications for simple all-round compliance management. The web-based portal includes modular products to keep control of all compliance areas in one place such as TruView, which illustrates key performance data via clear graphics and TruChecks, a configurable app for daily walkaround vehicle checks with full back-office reporting. TruFleet, intelligent fleet management software delivers real-time vehicle planning and maintenance control while TruLicence supports driving licence validation and verification with alerts and reporting.

Jemma rounds up by highlighting: “The Operators whose vehicles fall in scope under these changes will also from 1 July 2026, require the use of tachographs and recording of driving and working time in compliance with the EU drivers’ hours rules. Get prepared now, we are here and happy to help, even if it’s just a chat over coffee to discuss how your business may be affected.”

 

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Cars on the motorway

Treasury Committee: UK road pricing recommend...

Feb 04, 2022No Comments

Zero emission vehicles shouldn’t mean zero tax revenue, says Transport Committee. The UK faces an under-resourced and congested future unless the Government acts urgently to reform motoring

Woman Fueling A Car

Fuel price: drivers are fin...

Drivers are finally being charged a fairer price at

Feb 04, 2022
Overnight Lorry Park

Hauliers must ‘step u...

Transport minister Baroness Vere has slammed the haulage industry

Feb 03, 2022
Warehouse

Logistics and warehousing m...

The logistics sector has given a muted response to

Feb 03, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021235,104 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021145,140 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019109,692 Views

    SRCL Group implements telemati...

    Specialist healthcare services company SRCL

    Feb 13, 201569,072 Views

    Think we have it tough? Try th...

    By Javad Mahmood, Managing Director

    Apr 23, 201465,112 Views
    Hot Topics
    Cars on the motorway

    Treasury Committee: UK road pr...

    Zero emission vehicles shouldn’t mean

    Feb 04, 2022
    Woman Fueling A Car

    Fuel price: drivers are finall...

    Drivers are finally being charged

    Feb 04, 2022
    White van in Europe

    Upcoming European licence rule...

    TruTac is giving UK van

    Feb 04, 2022
    Overnight Lorry Park

    Hauliers must ‘step up&#...

    Transport minister Baroness Vere has

    Feb 03, 2022
    Warehouse

    Logistics and warehousing must...

    The logistics sector has given

    Feb 03, 2022

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing