Trucksters adds 50 new trailers to its fleet from Krone

Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 08:40
Trucksters, the Spanish relay-based freight transport start-up has acquired 50 new trailers from the German manufacturer Krone, 20 of which have already been delivered this week with the company’s new signage – the two corporation has been in collaboration since 2022.

The new Mega Liner trailers feature a large load volume of 100 m3 and sophisticated technology specially designed for high-speed stretches of freight transport. Their highly efficient hydraulic lifting roof allows immediate loading and unloading.

“At Krone we are known for supporting start-ups through our services and financial options. Under this philosophy, we have established a solid collaboration with Trucksters since 2020. This agreement means a step further in this exciting business relationship, with 50 Mega Liner models to be delivered in 2022 and more units in 2023,” explains Eneko Urrutikoetxea, Krone Rental Business manager.

José Lezáun, VP of Operations Spain at Trucksters states “For Trucksters, it is a qualitative leap that allows us to reinforce our brand image, as our objective is for 100% of the fleet to have a unified corporate image by 2023; but also, an increase in load capacity and the capacity to improve service to our customers.” He adds that “it is very important to work with European manufacturers, as we need assistance anywhere in the region. Krone, in addition to being a manufacturer, offers a multitude of additional options that help us to improve and optimise the costs of collection and delivery of trailers.”

