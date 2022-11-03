VodaFone
Headline News

Contract Hire and Leasing

Fraikin delivers financial predictability to Glasgow Car Movers

Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 09:38
No Comments
774 Views
Contract Hire and Leasing, Fleet Management, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Top News, Trailer Rental, Truck Rental

National vehicle transport specialist Glasgow Car Movers has turned to Fraikin for the supply of a new rigid truck and car transporter trailer, marking the first time the company has opted for contract hire for its commercial vehicle fleet.

Glasgow Car Movers’ new 6×2 rigid has been paired with a drawbar transporter trailer, with the combination capable of carrying a maximum of 10 vehicles at a time. Supplied by Fraikin on a six-year, full-service contract hire agreement, both assets are additions to the company’s 28-strong mixed commercial vehicle fleet.

John Gorman, Director at Glasgow Car Movers, says: “With costs rising across the board, a key priority when it came to acquiring this new vehicle was to find a way of accurately managing all associated costs over time. Fraikin’s contract hire solution offers us a clear picture of what expenses we can expect month by month.

“Its strong supplier relationships ensured we got the exact truck and spec we needed, delivered quicker than if we had dealt with the manufacturer directly. This also means we can further reduce our day-to-day costs thanks to improved performance and fuel efficiency.”

Having purchased its existing commercial vehicles outright, Glasgow Car Movers thoroughly researched the available options in the contract hire market before taking the decision to switch. The business concluded that Fraikin’s offering provided the best blend of vehicle choice, flexibility, customer service and aftersales care.

The new specialist truck and trailer combination has been supplied with all servicing, repairs, road fund licencing, regular safety inspections, annual MOT testing, tyre management and 24/7 roadside assistance covered – creating a full-service offering designed to deliver total peace of mind, allowing Glasgow Car Movers to focus on its core business activities.

The company’s new arrivals benefit from Fraikin’s SMART connected platform, which supports data-derived driver behaviour analysis and additional safety services, such as instant crash alerts. Additional features are also available that aid compliance, including digital tachograph downloads and driver walkaround vehicle checks.

Through this service, Glasgow Car Movers is able to optimise fleet efficiency, support FORS compliance and benefit from dedicated GPS tracking and analysis.

Fraikin’s easy-to-use online web portal, FraikinView, is also part of the agreement, providing a complete overview of all scheduled maintenance work, with the ability to track and monitor any progress.

John Cooper, Business Development Manager at Fraikin, says: “It’s always exciting to work with a new customer like Glasgow Car Movers, which operates in a specialised field with very specific requirements for the vehicles they need.

“Through the strong relationships we hold with a range of suppliers, we were able to provide independent and professional advice to meet their bespoke vehicle and operational requirements to deliver exactly what they needed, all built on a foundation of predictable monthly costs.”

The new transporter is expected to cover up to 75,000 miles annually, typically operating Monday through Friday. It will be used to deliver a mixture of vehicles from various manufacturers to major cities across the UK.

Founded in 1999, Glasgow Car Movers now regularly transports more than 1,000 vehicles a week.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Octopus Energy Generation funds EV charging i...

Nov 03, 2022No Comments

Octopus Energy Generation today announces its first investment in the UK’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, helping accelerate the country’s transition to green, electric transport. Octopus Energy

TP Niven puts total trust i...

Transport and storage specialist TP Niven is now operating

Nov 03, 2022

Trucksters adds 50 new trai...

Trucksters, the Spanish relay-based freight transport start-up has acquired

Nov 03, 2022

Alert Vest – connected ti...

When former Scania intrapreneur Jonas Svanholm saw the statistics

Nov 02, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Europcar Mobility Group UK lau...

    Europcar Mobility Group UK aims

    Oct 25, 202214,178 Views

    Can gamification improve fleet...

    Using the ‘challenge-and-reward’ qualities of

    Oct 26, 202213,248 Views
    Lorries in traffic

    Is a salary spike saving the U...

    Since Brexit, it’s no secret

    Oct 27, 202212,084 Views
    Ford Fiesta

    The end of the road for the Fo...

    Ford is set to axe

    Oct 27, 202211,196 Views
    BMW i7

    Williams BMW i7 Debut at Manch...

    Williams, the prestigious automotive retailer,

    Oct 28, 202210,638 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202184,372 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202273,116 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202165,094 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202261,878 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202156,454 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing