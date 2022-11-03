Fraikin delivers financial predictability to Glasgow Car Movers

National vehicle transport specialist Glasgow Car Movers has turned to Fraikin for the supply of a new rigid truck and car transporter trailer, marking the first time the company has opted for contract hire for its commercial vehicle fleet.
Glasgow Car Movers’ new 6×2 rigid has been paired with a drawbar transporter trailer, with the combination capable of carrying a maximum of 10 vehicles at a time. Supplied by Fraikin on a six-year, full-service contract hire agreement, both assets are additions to the company’s 28-strong mixed commercial vehicle fleet.
John Gorman, Director at Glasgow Car Movers, says: “With costs rising across the board, a key priority when it came to acquiring this new vehicle was to find a way of accurately managing all associated costs over time. Fraikin’s contract hire solution offers us a clear picture of what expenses we can expect month by month.
“Its strong supplier relationships ensured we got the exact truck and spec we needed, delivered quicker than if we had dealt with the manufacturer directly. This also means we can further reduce our day-to-day costs thanks to improved performance and fuel efficiency.”
Having purchased its existing commercial vehicles outright, Glasgow Car Movers thoroughly researched the available options in the contract hire market before taking the decision to switch. The business concluded that Fraikin’s offering provided the best blend of vehicle choice, flexibility, customer service and aftersales care.
The new specialist truck and trailer combination has been supplied with all servicing, repairs, road fund licencing, regular safety inspections, annual MOT testing, tyre management and 24/7 roadside assistance covered – creating a full-service offering designed to deliver total peace of mind, allowing Glasgow Car Movers to focus on its core business activities.
The company’s new arrivals benefit from Fraikin’s SMART connected platform, which supports data-derived driver behaviour analysis and additional safety services, such as instant crash alerts. Additional features are also available that aid compliance, including digital tachograph downloads and driver walkaround vehicle checks.
Through this service, Glasgow Car Movers is able to optimise fleet efficiency, support FORS compliance and benefit from dedicated GPS tracking and analysis.
Fraikin’s easy-to-use online web portal, FraikinView, is also part of the agreement, providing a complete overview of all scheduled maintenance work, with the ability to track and monitor any progress.
John Cooper, Business Development Manager at Fraikin, says: “It’s always exciting to work with a new customer like Glasgow Car Movers, which operates in a specialised field with very specific requirements for the vehicles they need.
“Through the strong relationships we hold with a range of suppliers, we were able to provide independent and professional advice to meet their bespoke vehicle and operational requirements to deliver exactly what they needed, all built on a foundation of predictable monthly costs.”
The new transporter is expected to cover up to 75,000 miles annually, typically operating Monday through Friday. It will be used to deliver a mixture of vehicles from various manufacturers to major cities across the UK.
Founded in 1999, Glasgow Car Movers now regularly transports more than 1,000 vehicles a week.