TP Niven puts total trust in Michelin Remix drive tyres

Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 09:45
Transport and storage specialist TP Niven is now operating almost exclusively on Michelin Remix tyres across the drive axles of its fleet of 116 tractor units and eight-wheelers – on the back of proven performance from the manufacturer’s retread tyres.

The Palnackie-based company has compared the performance of Michelin Remix tyres against a range of new fitments from other premium brands, consistently finding the Remix product to deliver the best longevity and durability.

TP Niven is now operating almost exclusively on Michelin Remix tyres across the drive axles of its fleet – on the back of proven performance from Michelin's retread tyres.

Fleet Engineer Duncan McFegan says: “It’s hard to tell the difference between a Michelin Remix tyre and a brand-new Michelin fitment, aside from the word ‘Remix’ on the sidewall. They perform like a new Michelin tyre, and in our experience, outperform anything else on the market.

“We specify every truck and trailer we buy with new Michelin tyres all-round, and then we manage them through a multi-life process, with new tyres on the steer and trailer axles, and Remix on the drives. From a sustainability and cost efficiency perspective, it just makes sense.”

A Michelin Remix tyre costs around 40 per cent less than a new Michelin tyre, is designed to unlock a 100 per cent increase in mileage potential from the same Michelin casing, and reduces the amount of waste which needs to be recycled by around 50kg per tyre. This saves valuable natural resources, whilst also supporting UK manufacturing, because most Remix tyres for UK fleets are manufactured at Michelin’s retread plant in Stoke-on-Trent.

Another area where the Michelin new and Remix policy works well for TP Niven is in delivering unrivalled uptime, with tyre-related downtime now incredibly rare across the fleet.

McFegan adds: “We lift upwards of 1.5 million litres of milk per day, and when you’re dealing with part-loads, even with baffles in the tank, you get milk surge which causes the tyres to heat up and puts them at an increased risk of failure.

“This can be a real issue for operators in our sector, but with our Michelin new and Remix policy now established across the fleet, we just aren’t getting any problems. It’s a perfect example of how fine-tuning your tyre policy can make a real difference operationally.”

Michelin Remix tyres are manufactured exclusively on worn Michelin first-life casings, and must first go through a rigorous casing verification process to check for damage. If a casing passes, Michelin strips the original tread away to leave between 2-3mm of rubber above the protective steel cords. New rubber is then applied using materials which match those for new tyres, before the tyre is cured in a mould for about 90 minutes at temperatures as high as 200 degrees Celsius.

    EVanDieselvsElectric

