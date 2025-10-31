Headline News

New lorry park planned for the Port of Dover

Friday, October 31, 2025 - 09:32
GSE Group has unveiled new plans to build a 70-acre lorry park to serve freight traffic passing through the Port of Dover.

Situated on the A20 at the Court Wood Interchange on the approach to the port, it aims to offer 24/7 secure parking for 600 HGVs and high-quality welfare facilities for their drivers.

The proposals will be the subject of a public consultation programme in December before a planning application is submitted and considered by Dover District Council.

Developer GSE Group, which also operates the Ashford International Truckstop, said the new facility could create 100 new jobs.

The proposed lorry park will offer modern driver facilities, including a restaurant, shop, gym, shower and toilets, and the building has been designed to integrate with the local landscape with new hedgerow and woodland planting.

According to GSE Group, the lorry park could provide parking for about 10% of the port’s daily traffic within five miles of boarding the ferries.

Darrell Healey, Chairman of GSE Truckstop Developments, said by providing secure parking and better welfare facilities for drivers, it would be tackling HGV-related crime in Kent and anti-social illegal overnight parking

He added: “The site offers a once in a generation opportunity to provide best-in-class HGV welfare facilities right on the doorstep of England’s busiest port.

“It would make a significant contribution towards keeping Dover clear of disruption.

“By helping to meet the critical shortfall for cross-channel freight parking in Kent, it will improve the daily experience of residents and visitors to Dover and Folkestone in particular.”

