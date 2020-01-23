Headline News

DG International’s Horizon platform brings transparency to the supply chain

Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 11:28
No Comments
816 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, Fleet News, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Supply Chain, Telematics

Specialist freight forwarder DG International is launching Horizon, a cloud-based, single-platform solution bringing end-to-end digitisation, visibility and integration to supply chain management.

Designed with customer’s varied needs in mind, Horizon can be tailored to different business objectives. Rather than being an ‘out-of-the-box’ solution, the platform offers complete visibility over the supply chain enabling customers to request quotes, book shipments and manage freight movements online. Through Control Tower, Horizon’s satellite tracking system, customers can see exactly where their shipments are on each journey. In addition, the platform’s cloud-based advanced analytics and real-time reporting inform cost-saving decisions and drive business strategy.

supply chain

James Appleby, managing director at DG International, says: “Horizon is transforming the way we work, bringing increased efficiency and cohesion to our business processes, whilst still providing the human touch through dedicated account managers and operational contacts. Moving everything onto one digital platform with access to real-time data and insights means our customers will be able to improve margins, streamline their efforts and scale their businesses faster than ever before.

“Supply chain visibility is no longer a nice to have, but an essential capability to remain competitive. Our ambition has always been to bring the entire supply chain and all its processes together, accessible and connected on one screen. That is what Horizon does.”

Built through Salesforce by DG International’s software development partner Neurored, Horizon is also replacing the company’s internal software, consolidating sales and business processes, and freight management, including satellite tracking of the vessel through to final mile delivery.

“And this is only the beginning,” continues Appleby. “We will continue to invest in and enhance features for Horizon. For example, phase two of its development will see the use of artificial intelligence to predict changing weather conditions and alert DG International and our customers.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Goodyear Total Mobility

Goodyear Total Mobility signs 2-year partners...

Jan 23, 2020No Comments

Goodyear Total Mobility is proud to announce a new two-year partnership with H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd. With over 60 years’ experience in the haulage industry, H. Parkinson

cybersecurity

Pioneering ResiCAV project ...

A pioneering project to ensure that connected and autonomous

Jan 23, 2020
Bridgestone

Featherstone prisoners on r...

Prisoners at HM Prison Featherstone are being given a

Jan 22, 2020

More vans returned early as...

An increasing number of vans are being returned to

Jan 22, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201917,016 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201916,440 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201816,260 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201815,174 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201814,718 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage